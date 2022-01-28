TPS not making enough progress in reforming response to mental health calls, critics say

·4 min read
The Toronto Police Service updated the progress it&#39;s making in reforming the way it responds to mental health and drug overdose calls at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting on Thursday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)
The Toronto Police Service updated the progress it's making in reforming the way it responds to mental health and drug overdose calls at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting on Thursday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A new report from Toronto police says they're making progress in improving their response to mental distress and drug overdose calls, but critics disputed that Thursday at a meeting of the board that oversees policing in the city.

Police provided the update to the Toronto Police Services Board on their Mental Health and Addictions Strategy, which they instituted after a recommendation from the board's Mental Health External Advisory Committee in October of 2019. The strategy aims to provide a framework for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) when dealing with people with mental health and addictions.

"There have been many voices over a number of years now asking us to examine how we handle these exceptionally challenging calls for service," Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told the board Thursday.

"The service is listening, and acting."

The initiative comes after global protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism in 2020. The deaths of Ejaz Choudry, D'Andre Campbell, Regis Korchinski-Paquet and others during interactions with police that year sparked calls for change and a decrease in funding for police services across the Greater Toronto Area.

Michael Charles Cole/CBC
Michael Charles Cole/CBC

According to the report, police have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, 42 of 46 items included in the strategy, such as more de-escalation training and courses on implicit bias and anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

The board complimented Ramer on the progress TPS is making. But citizens who made deputations Thursday weren't so positive in their reviews.

Nora Ottenhof, an economist and PhD candidate in environmental policy at Ryerson University, said police should have less involvement in the response to mental health calls, not more.

"Even with greater de-escalation training, TPS officers will always, for many community members, be figures of violence, aggression and criminalization," Ottenhof told the board.

She said continued police involvement in mental health calls goes against civilian-led initiatives — such as the mobile response teams approved by city council last February as part of its 2022 plan for the SafeTO strategy.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory's executive committee endorsed an $8.5-million price tag for those response teams.

Updates on training, data and crisis intervention

TPS said it will launch an interactive dashboard in February so the public can track what police are doing to implement the strategy, and in the future, seven years of data concerning persons in crisis calls for service and Mental Health Act apprehensions.

In addition to training on implicit bias and anti-Black and Indigenous racism, police say they're also doing more screening to find recruits who have more experience working with vulnerable groups.

But in her deputation, Inez Hillel told the board the TPS training curriculum must be available to the public for transparency, and police need more in-depth training on the history of drug criminalization.

"An interactive dashboard has not changed that criminalizing drug use, both in the context of addiction and recreational use, makes it harder for people who use drugs to make safe decisions," said Hillel, an economist and co-founder of Vivec Research, an organization that supports social justice initiatives with data-driven economic research.

Martin Trainor/CBC
Martin Trainor/CBC

Ramer, in response to the deputants' critiques, said police response to drug calls still includes first-aid and naloxone administration in case it's needed.

"We're also there and we're able to arrest the drug dealers that are actually selling the product with fentanyl in it, and lethal substances such as that, that the user has no idea that they're taking," he said.

"In many ways, that is our focus in terms of criminal response."

Increase in mobile units

TPS also says it has increased the number of its mobile crisis intervention teams, which pair a mental health nurse and a specially trained police office, from 10 to 13 and says they're now operational 14 hours a day.

The MCIT program will be evaluated throughout 2022 to measure the "effectiveness of case management" and "repeat client referrals and their associated outcomes," the police report said.

But the Law Union of Ontario called the apparent strengthening of these programs concerning.

"It concerns us that TPS has or is seeking to become an integral participant in collection and sharing of personal information about individuals as well as in the provision of ongoing support to them," wrote Howard Morton, the head of the union, in his submitted deputation.

"This, we believe, runs counter to the currently prevalent community expectation and the city's own direction."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes