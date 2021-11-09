TPC Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Schedule Adjustment for Monday, November 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it would post its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on its website on Friday, November 12 at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT), which is an adjustment from the initially scheduled posting on Sunday, November 14. TPC Group will also post on its investor portal on the Company's website a recording of its earnings call for holders of its 10.5 percent and its 10.875 percent senior secured notes on Friday, November 12 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT), which is an adjustment to the originally scheduled call on Monday, November 15 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT).



Financial results and a recording of earnings call will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com.

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

CONTACT: Investor Relations PHONE: 713.840.2435











