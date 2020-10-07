Pop quiz: What can these $27 wireless earbuds do that Apple AirPods can't?

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Picking up a pair of high-quality true wireless earbuds doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Basically, there’s life beyond Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds (even though we love them, too).

TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds feature more than 73,400 perfect five-star reviews. If that doesn’t grab your attention, this should: They’re on sale for just $27, or $3 off with Amazon’s on-page coupon. This is their all-time lowest price.

See what all the hype’s about below:

Premium audio

So what is making Amazon shoppers fall in love? The audio quality, thanks to large 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us: These earbuds sound better than the ones that came with your phone.

“I was immediately impressed with the sound quality as it was better than the wired earphones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S9. With my previous earphones, I would have a hard time hearing the majority of audio even at maximum volume,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “However, now using these, I rarely find myself putting the volume above the standard warning you receive when placing the volume too high.”

With their included wireless charging case, these earbuds have a long 18-hour battery life (four hours from the earbuds and 14 hours from the case).

Completely waterproof

Sad but true: Most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof. Not great for sweaty workouts. But these TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds are waterproof, so feel free to really pump that iron. In fact, they can be submerged in up to 65 feet of water without damage. They’re good for showering too. Now that’s something the Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds just can’t do.

“Two must-have wireless earbud features for me are wireless charging and a robust waterproof rating. These buds fit the bill, and at a very reasonable price,” added a satisfied shopper. “I use these every day during my workout and I've never had a problem with them falling out. I also wear them in the shower and so far the waterproofing has held up.”

Bottom line

TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds are a great alternative to more expensive versions like the Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Jabra Elite Active 65t and more. They have it all — premium audio, high quality design, long battery life, fast charging and waterproofing — at an affordable price.

“I bought these for my wife. She has a busy job and needs to talk on the phone a lot. These sound better than my Apple AirPods,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The sound is crisp, and when we tried talking on the phone there was no echo.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

