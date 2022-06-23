Toys Market to Garner USD 275.65 Billion Revenue by 2030 at 5.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Toys Market Size and Trends Analysis Type (Preschool Toys, Soft Toys and Dolls, Action Toys, Arts and Crafts Toys, Construction Toys, Vehicles and others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

New York, US, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toys Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights "Toys Market Research Report: Information by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to register a growth rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 and reach a market size of USD 275.65 Billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope:

Toys have existed for centuries across the globe and continue to expand as per consumer demands. They began with basic wooden toys and progressed to more intricate and engaging toys. Since toys keep youngsters entertained, the toy and game industry has long been popular. As long as children continue to be born, the global Market will experience inherent demand. Toys have long been in demand, and children still urge their parents to buy them toys today. Every year, children of various ages, ranging from infants to toddlers, purchase toys. With the development of technology, adults and children have a greater variety of entertainment options.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8001

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 275.65 Billion

CAGR

5.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing recognition of the cognitive benefits of certain games for children

Competitive Dynamics:

The competitive landscape of the market is made of its key players and major producers. The major competitors of the Market are:

  • The LEGO Group

  • Mattel, Inc.

  • Hasbro, Inc.

  • Playmates Toys Limited

  • Tomy Company, Ltd

  • Kenner Products

  • Spin Master Ltd

  • Jazwares, LLC

  • VTech

  • Funko Inc.

  • NECA

  • Tru Kids Brands

  • MGA Entertainment Inc.

  • Basic Fun, Inc.

  • WowWee Group Limited

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing acknowledgment of the cognitive benefits of some games for children is one of the major growth factors of the Toys Market. Modern parents are experimenting with unorthodox parenting techniques. The purchase of toys and games that aid in a child's learning and development is a popular trend among parents. Parents want their children to learn and be active while playing. Therefore, they are purchasing toys with educational and learning influences. Thus, this trend of purchasing toys with many functions for children is a big contributor to the expansion of the toys market.

The millennial generation desires to revisit the era of the 1990s, which is closely associated with their upbringing. This new adult trend presents an opportunity to attract an entirely new audience group prepared to spend money on nostalgic old-school toys. People are also seeking enhanced versions of these games that are superior to the originals. As people spend more time at home, they are turning to traditional toys and games to engage with their families. Thus, future Toys Market manufacturers can consider these new prospects to develop retail collectibles and old school toys.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Toys: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/toys-market-8001

Market Limitations:

Today's fluctuating exchange rates and high pricing are one of the industry's most significant constraints. Despite the fact that people's discretionary income has expanded beyond a certain threshold, they are still unwilling to spend a great deal on toys and games. People are also inconvenienced by fluctuations in exchange rates; hence, they prefer not to buy and purchase decisions are delayed.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID 19 touched all areas of the worldwide market. In terms of impact, the worldwide Market contributed to the pandemic's economic slowdown and disruption. First, lockdown limitations shut down the whole toy production industry, resulting in a deficiency in the Market's supply. Moreover, as people's salaries decreased during the pandemic period, they were less inclined to purchase toys and games for their children. Consequently, the Toys Market experienced a fall in supply, demand, and revenue during the onset of the pandemic. Nevertheless, it rebounded throughout the ensuing phase.

Recognizing that children are no longer able to attend school and preschool is one of the key causes of Toys Market's comeback and growth in the post-pandemic era. As children and infants were unable to attend daycare for a few years, their parents had to purchase toys and activities to keep them engaged at home. In addition, parents of children in the learning stage purchased educational toys and participated in online learning. Consequently, toy sales recovered and increased during subsequent epidemic waves.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8001

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Due to the significance of hobbies, the arts and crafts sector is anticipated to have the biggest demand.

By Distributional Channel

The outlet shops of the stores section, which includes specialty merchants, brand stores, and hypermarkets, typically stock a variety of soft, appealing products. This is likely to entice consumers to purchase products from these stores, leading to increased category revenues. In addition, the expanding infrastructure facilities associated with specialty toy stores and brand stores are projected to boost offline segment revenues.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8001

Regional Evaluation:

North America's rising expenditures on entertainment-related equipment such as toys, hobbies, and playground equipment are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period and achieve the highest regional growth rate. In addition, expanding gift-giving industry trends among the populace contribute to the expansion of the market in the region.

Recent government measures surrounding the development of the industry in nations such as India, China, and Japan are responsible for the Asia-Pacific region's quickest growth. In addition, the increasing popularity of art & craft base products among Chinese children contributes to the expansion of the regional market.

The provision of excellent import facilities for sports-related equipment in nations such as the United Kingdom and Germany drives the market in Europe. These import capabilities enable these nations to offer their distribution outlets with a variety of toy products, which is expected to increase the regional consumption rate.

The growing presence of significant corporations in the MEA area from countries like as Saudi Arabia and the UAE is projected to facilitate the delivery of these gaming consoles to the populations of these nations, hence fostering market expansion.

Discover More Research Reports by Market Research Future:

Baby Toys Market: Information by Product Type (Board Games, Soft Toys & Dolls, Action Toys, Arts & Craft Toys, Construction Toys, Vehicles, Musical Toys & Rattles, and Others), by End User (Infants and Toddlers), by Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

Table-Top Games Market Research Report: Information by Type (Board Games, Card Games, Quiz Games, Strategy Games, Others) and Distribution Channel {(Store-Based – Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores & Others) and Non-Store Based)}, By Region - Forecast till 2028

Organic Baby Bathing Products Market Research Report: Information by Type (Soaps, Body Wash, Shampoos, Wet Wipes and others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited), 99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor, New York, New York 10013, United States of America +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game