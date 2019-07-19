Toyota's Kobayashi to defend Daytona 24 Hours title with WTR in 2020

Kobayashi to defend Daytona 24 title with WTR

Toyota factory driver Kamui Kobayashi will defend the Daytona 24 Hours title he won this season with the Wayne Taylor Cadillac Racing squad.

Kobayashi was part of the WTR crew that took the honours in the rain-affected IMSA SportsCar championship opener back in January at the wheel of the #10 Cadillac DPi-V.R, alongside Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor.

In a press conference held in Tokyo by a team sponsor on Friday, it was confirmed that Kobayashi will return to the race with WTR in 2020.

"I was able to win for the first time this year, but I don't think it will be easy to win twice in a row," said World Endurance Championship and Super Formula driver Kobayashi.

"I want to have a good car from the [Roar Before the 24] test, make good adjustments and win for two consecutive years."

Kobayashi added he had had an offer to join WTR for more IMSA races, but only wanted to commit to Daytona in case of clashes with his WEC or Super Formula schedules.

WTR is yet to finalise its full line-up for Daytona, but Alonso is not expected to return.

Team owner Wayne Taylor said at the press conference he is talking to a "variety of drivers".

