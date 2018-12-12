Toyota teases potential future Super GT challenger

Toyota has been represented by its luxury brand Lexus in Super GT’s premier category since 2006, and debuted the LC500 only last year, replacing the old RC F.

However, with the Japanese auto giant bringing back the iconic Supra moniker to its road car line-up next year, it is also keen on seeing the car in some guise on race tracks.

It already announced that the Supra will join the NASCAR Xfinity field next year, and rumours have been rife for the last few months about a potential Super GT challenger bearing the Supra name tag.

Now, Toyota Gazoo Racing has confirmed the existence of the Supra Super GT and a concept version of the car will be revealed to the public at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 11, 2019.

Also on display will be one of Toyota’s previous generation Supra GT500 cars (pictured below, in 2002).

"The theme of the exhibition is 'from past to future' and will reveal the challenge of Toyota Gazoo Racing from now on," read a statement from Toyota.

Toyota is preparing the Supra as a replacement for the LC500 and it could join the grid in 2020, when Super GT officially adopts the Class One regulations that have been devised in cooperation with the DTM.

The Supra nameplate disappeared from the Super GT grid after 2005, three years after Toyota discontinued production of the road car of the same name.

Toyota’s two main Super GT rivals are also preparing for major overhauls. Honda is rumoured to be building a front-engine version of the NSX-GT for the new Class One rules, which prohibit mid-engined cars, while Nissan is believed to be preparing an all-new GT-R.

Toyota also has a presence in Super GT's GT300 category and its customer team apr Racing will reveal a new front-engined, hybrid Prius at the same auto show next month.

Juichi Wakisaka, Akira Iida, Toyota Supra Motorsport.com

Photo by: Toyota Racing