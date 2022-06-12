Toyota secure fifth consecutive victory with 1-2 at Le Mans 24 Hours

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giles Richards at the Circuit de la Sarthe
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamui Kobayashi
    Racing driver in Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship
  • Brendon Hartley
    New Zealand racing driver
  • Richard Westbrook
    British racing driver
<span>Photograph: Jean-François Monier/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jean-François Monier/AFP/Getty Images

Definitive proof, were any needed, that fans are the lifeblood of a great event came at the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A hearty, full-throated roar of approval vied with the rolling thunder of the 62-car field, the unique atmosphere returning to its full glory for the first time since the pandemic, lending a celebratory air to the Circuit de la Sarthe where Toyota secured a fifth consecutive win in the vingt-quatre.

A crowd of 200,000 were in attendance, the campsites once more heaving and cloaked in the familiar miasma of barbecue smoke, sausages and pale skin alike sizzling in the sunshine. They thronged the circuit and were rewarded with some compelling racing across the full 24 hours.

Related: Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan F1 GP as Ferrari suffer double disaster

At the sharp end Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer that had for so long been denied a win here, proved they can claim a real mastery of this greatest 24. Victory was secured by the No 8 GR010 of Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, beating the sister car of last year’s winners Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López into second. The privateer Glickenhaus team put in a very creditable run to claim third in the hands of Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Franck Mailleux.

Hartley acknowledged how hard fought the win had been. “We were battling so hard with the other car,” he said. “It was pretty stressful for the guys on the pit wall watching us go flat out until the other car had the problem, up until then it had been flat out against the sister car.”

Toyota, who only won the race for the first time in 2018, have been unassailable ever since and are now joining some rarified company in sportscar racing. They have surpassed Ford’s four wins at Le Mans and are one short of Bentley’s six. Admittedly they have not faced major manufacturer competition in recent years, but nonetheless their development into a formidable racing outfit must be acknowledged.

Toyota demonstrated it once more this year, even as the competition at the front was very much a two horse race. Enjoying a clear pace advantage in the top Le Mans Hypercar class they had the front row of the grid and from the off stretched their legs, the two cars entering a relentless battle as they proved evenly matched. Pounding in lap after lap at a sprint race pace, there was nothing to choose between them. The driver crews were fiercely competitive as the pair vied through the night and into dawn over the 8.4-mile track.

They exchanged the lead repeatedly over the first half of the race and there was rarely more than a 20-second gap between them for almost a full 16 hours before, with cruel luck, it was a single, tiniest of mechanical gremlins that proved the differentiator. López was the heartbroken victim, leading when he ground to a halt at Arnage, with an issue with the front hybrid motor. He was forced to reset the car and did get going again but had to pit and the team lost three minutes working on the issue.

The challengers rejoined a full lap down with eight hours to go but Toyota admirably opted not to relax into the one-two as it stood with the No 7 crew continuing an unabated pursuit as the clock ticked down. Kobayashi delivered some stunning laps and with four hours remaining had closed to within almost two minutes. It was a grand effort but with the No 8 car running metronomically at the front they maintained their advantage with flawless execution, ultimately taking the flag having completed 380 laps and two minutes up on their sister squad.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

They were greeted with an enthusiasm from the spectators undimmed by themselves making it through the 24 hours and Toyota rightly revelled in their success. However they can expect the challenge to ramp up considerably next year, when Peugeot, Ferrari and Porsche all return as manufacturers to compete for the win at La Sarthe. The Japanese Marque on this form will take some beating but a battle royale is very much on the cards.

The hugely competitive LMP2 class was won by the Jota Oreca-Gibson of Antonio Felix da Costa, Roberto Gonzalez and Will Stevens. Victory in GTE-Pro went to the Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki. TF Sport’s Aston Martin claimed the class win in GTE-Am with Ben Keating, Marco Sorensen and Henrique Chaves.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

    MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." The team says Renard will serve as vice-president and chief sporting officer and will sit on the organization's executive committee. He will continue to report directly to president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais. Montreal's entire technical team, which includes the coaching staff, technical staff, therapy staff and d

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.