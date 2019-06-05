Toyota to maintain one-lap stint advantage at Le Mans

The re-imposition of the advantage on stint length that Toyota had at Le Mans last year has been confirmed with the publication of the latest Equivalence of Technology (EoT).

It means that the Toyota TS050 Hybrids will be able to complete 11 laps of the 13.626km Circuit de la Sarthe during green-flag running and the non-hybrid entries from Rebellion, SMP Racing, ByKolles and DragonSpeed 10 laps.

Longer refuelling stints for Toyota were part of the original EoT implemented at the start of the 2018/19 WEC season along with a theoretical 0.25 percent advantage in laptime.

The Japanese manufacturer subsequently agreed to these being removed ahead of the Fuji WEC round last October as the rulemakers struggled make the privateer LMP1s competitive.

But Toyota stressed at the time that it had not agreed to the changes, which also included wiping out the advantage it had in refuelling time, for Le Mans.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: SÃ©bastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso, Brendon Hartley, Mike Conway

