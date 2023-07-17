Toyota, Lexus, BMW and Yamaha among 43,000 recalled vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 43,400 Toyota SUVs for an electrical converter issue and another 1,400 pickups and SUVs because the steel chain used to secure the spare tire to the underside of the vehicle may have been insufficiently welded.

BMW also recalled about 2,000 vehicles for a possible knee air bag problem.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from July 7 to July 14:

Toyota recalls 43,000 RAV4, Lexus SUVs for electrical converter issue, which could cause fire

Toyota is recalling 43,442 of its 2021-2022 RAV4 Prime and 2022 Lexus NX450h+ plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) SUVs because the electric current rectifying module contained within the DC-DC converter may have been damaged during production, which can result in an electrical short circuit. A short circuit can cause the converter to overheat, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire, the automaker said in a NHTSA safety report.

Owners are advised not to charge their vehicles when the ambient air temperature is below or expected to drop below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Dealers will replace the DC-DC converter, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 7, 2023. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TB07/23LB01.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ (1,907)

2021-2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime (41,535)

Toyota recalls 1,400 trucks, SUVs for possible insufficient welding of spare tire

Toyota is recalling 1,398 of its 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickups and Sequoia Hybrid SUVs because the steel chain used to secure the spare tire to the underside of the vehicle may have been insufficiently welded. Chains that are insufficiently welded may break and allow the spare tire to detach. Should it detach while the vehicle is being driving, it could become a road hazard for other drivers and increase the risk of a crash, Toyota said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will replace the spare tire carrier assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 14, 2023. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 23TB06/23TA06.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid (approximately 450 affected)

2023 Toyota Tundra (770)

2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid (180)

BMW recalls nearly 2,000 vehicles for possible air bag problem

BMW is recalling 1,981 of its 2024 X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 M60i and X5 M, X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, and Alpina XB7 SUVs, xDrive 50e, 2024 X6 xDrive40i, X6 M60i and X6 M coupes, and 2023 XM SUVs because the driver and/or passenger knee air bag may not have been manufactured correctly, which can result in the air bag not deploying as intended. If knee air bag deployment does not occur as intended, this could increase the risk of injury, the automaker said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will replace one or both of the knee air bags, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 1, 2023. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 BMW X5

2024 BMW X6

2024 BMW X7

2023 BMW XM

Yamaha recalls 211 2022 motorcycles for possible brake caliper damage

Yamaha is recalling 211 of its 2022 Tenere 700 (XTZ7N) motorcycles because the front brake calipers may have been assembled with bolts that have an incorrect thread length. In the worst case, the bolts would no longer hold the front brake caliper to its mount, so the caliper would detach, resulting in loss of braking ability and increasing the risk of loss of control and a crash with injury or death, Yamaha said in a NHTSA safety report.

Owners should not operate their motorcycle, other than take it to a dealer, until the remedy is performed. Dealers will inspect the length of the front brake caliper bolts and replace them, if necessary. If the caliper mounting-hole threads are damaged, the caliper will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 20, 2023. Owners may contact Yamaha's customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha's number for this recall is 990168.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 Yamaha Tenere 700

Polestar recalling 3 of its Polestar 2 electric vehicles for

Polestar is recalling 3 of its 2023 Polestar 2 vehicles because the front left lower ball joint may have been incorrectly installed, allowing the control arm to disconnect from the steering knuckle. If the control arm disconnects, it increases the risk of a crash. from the knuckle while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, the automaker said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the ball joint fastening bolt as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 30, 2023. Owners may contact Polestar customer service at 1-800-806-2504. Polestar's number for this recall is R10245.

