Toyota Hilux fuel-cell: hydrogen is finally coming to the UK

The Toyota Hilux fuel-cell: a hydrogen-fuelled, super-duty, fuel-cell pickup - Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

We all remember those Top Gear episodes where Jeremy, Compo and Clegg failed repeatedly to ‘kill’ a Toyota Hilux pickup, the famously tough and reliable workhorse of farmers, builders and cuddly insurgents around the globe.

Parked in the ocean, set fire to, repeatedly crashed into things and parked on top of a block of flats which was then demolished, the list goes on. Yet seemingly nothing could prevent the battered truck restarting and rumbling off after each ordeal. I should know; my daughter is a horticulturalist and owns just such a Hilux model of the same vintage, and people stop and take photographs of it - in awe of its legendary status.

Yet in a twist of fate, the one thing that will put pay to the indestructible Hilux, is a forthcoming ban on sales of new combustion engines in the UK, and then in Europe, which will ultimately affect vans and pickups as well as cars.

Mindful of this, Toyota has a plan: Take a standard Hilux and a fuel-cell Mirai saloon and combine them both into a hydrogen-fuelled, super-duty, fuel-cell pickup ready to rumble on in the 21st century. It’s here that you could be forgiven for expecting tales of business-class travel to Japan, chauffeur drives to Toyota Motor City near Nagoya and endless baffling technical briefings with the eggiest of egg heads. Not so. The world’s first fuel-cell pickup truck was built in a curtained-off area of an old assembly hall at Toyota’s Burnaston plant in Derby by a team of talented engineers from all manner of engineering and supply firms working in harness.

The Toyota Hilux is the first fuel-cell vehicle built in the UK - Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

Of Toyota’s legendary mass production prowess, though, there’s little sign. “There’s a plan to build ten examples based on Extra-cab Hilux models,” says Katherine Chamberlain, senior manager of new-product development. “Some will be demonstrators; some will be tested with operators. We’ve had a lot of interest already”.

Hydrogen to the rescue

As recognised by Land Rover and Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos, when you are really out in the boondocks, there aren’t always convenient electric charging points, and both firms are developing fuel-cell versions of, respectively, the Defender and the Grenadier. What’s more, big civil engineering projects are now starting to claim zero-carbon credentials; in future it might not be possible to just turn up with a rattly diesel commercial; you might not be allowed on site.

National Highways, for example, has decreed that the heavy machinery working on the Lower Thames Crossing construction site, will be powered by hydrogen and plans to buy the biggest order of low-carbon hydrogen the UK has ever seen.

From feasible to real

As well as Toyota Manufacturing UK and Toyota Motor Europe (TME), the other partners in the project were: Ricardo; ETL; D2H Advanced Technologies; and Thatcham Research. The project cost has been a total of £11.4 million, with £5.6 million coming in the form of a Government Alternative Propulsion grant and Toyota supplying parts, staff, premises and time to the value of £4.1 million - the balance comes from the other partners.

The three hydrogen tanks are mounted down the centre of the truck in their own steel cradle - Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

The Mirai saloon uses three high-pressure tanks carrying a total of 5.6kg of hydrogen at 10,000psi (700 bar) to give a range of about 390 miles. The Hilux uses three examples of the largest Mirai tank, mounted down the centre of the truck in their own steel cradle, which is welded in between the Hilux’s stout chassis rails. Carrying 2.6kg each, there’s a total of 7.8kg of hydrogen, which is enough to give this burly truck a range 365 miles, and filling up takes just three minutes - assuming you can find a hydrogen pump in your area.

The 171bhp fuel cell, air compressor, moisture management and inverters sit under the Hilux bonnet so neatly you’d almost think the vehicle had been designed for this application from the outset. The 180bhp/221lb ft Mirai motor sits in the back driving the rear wheels and the rear suspension is a tough, leaf-sprung De Dion system so the motor can be solidly bolted to the chassis.

Unlike the standard four-wheel drive Hilux, the fuel-cell version is only rear-wheel drive, though it’s not the fuel cell per se that means it can’t be 4x4. According to Timothy D’Herde, TME’s head of powertrain, it’s because the electric steering rack takes up too much room.

The small (1.24kWh) lithium-ion buffer battery sits in a steel container at the front of the load bed behind the cab, where it can be air cooled. In the cabin there’s a drive-by-wire gear selector in the middle on a fabricated console and, like the best of prototypes, a safety cut-off red button. They experimented with Bz4X digital instrumentation, but instead plumped for analogue Toyota gauges, converted to give hydrogen tank contents.

The project cost has been a total of £11.4 million - Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

There’s a lot we’re not being told here, such just where the Mirai components came from, the identity of the customers who will be testing the fuel-cell Hilux (a quarry has been mooted) and the kerb weight of this experimental Hilux (a typical 2.4-litre diesel Extra Cab Hilux weighs about 2.3 tonnes). D’Herde admits it’s heavy, but says compared to a battery-electric pickup with the same range, “it’s really light.”

Chamberlain says that the customers she consulted were clear that what they required was a zero emissions pickup with a one-tonne payload and enough room between the wheel arches to accept a standard 1,200 x 800mm Euro pallet - on both, her team has delivered.

Verdict

Outside of the Riversimple Rasa, this is the first fuel-cell vehicle built in the UK and - albeit in prototype form - it’s fantastic. Put together with skill, care and love; you can sense the pride in the team. Was there help from Toyota Motor Company, the home planet? “Yes,” admits D-Herde, “but the design and construction was in the UK and Europe.”

It’s all been safety tested and, of course, repeatedly leak tested. The safety systems are the same as those from the Mirai, so you’d expect a pass.

While the UK Government and Department for Transport still refuse to acknowledge the important role of hydrogen in providing long distance, heavy payload transport whether that be trucks, buses, vans, pickup or yes, even cars, in other parts of Britain there are companies that are just getting on with it - preparing vehicles for the almost inevitable day it will happen.

And yes, we will need the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, but at least projects such as this fuel-cell Hilux is readying the vehicles for the day when we can just fill up with a tank of gas, with just a small puddle of pure water to bear testament to our passing.

