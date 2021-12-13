Toyota extends partial production stoppage in Japan on supply shortage -Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Toyota Motor Corp. work on assembly line in Toyota

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it would extend a partial production suspension at two factories in Japan due to COVID-19-related supply disruptions from Southeast Asia, Kyodo news reported.

Lost production from the suspension in December would now total about 14,000 vehicles instead of the 9,000 it flagged last Friday, according to Kyodo.

The cuts come as the world's biggest automaker tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Toyota will maintain its annual global production target of 9 million vehicles for fiscal year 2021, Kyodo said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)