Toye, Quioto score top help Montreal beat NYCFC 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

It was Quioto's 10th goal with Montreal and his 25th in MLS.

"The goal was not more important than the three points," said Quioto who will represent Honduras at the upcoming Gold Cup. "I knew the goal would come, but what makes me happier is the three points before leaving for the Gold Cup.

"This year’s group is really united and everyone is involved. That’s what makes us successful."

Keaton Parks scored his second goal in two games in the 29th minute for New York City, and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.

"In the second half, I asked the players to control the game a bit more," Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy said. "I always said to the players that the idea is to try to win games and have good performances, no matter who we play."

- With files from The Canadian Press.

