Toy trends for 2023: from Lego flower power to Traitors the board game

Zoe Wood
·4 min read

With its character parades featuring Paddington Bear, Paw Patrol and Pikachu, the annual UK toy industry beano has a carnival atmosphere but is actually a serious business as retail buyers select the sets, dolls and games we will play with in 2023.

Toy sales slumped by more than £100m last year, according to figures released to coincide with this week’s British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA) fair in London, meaning the buyers there were desperate to identify the next big toy or trend for kids and, increasingly, the kidults who buy £1bn worth of toys for themselves.

Melissa Symonds, an analyst at the market researcher NPD, says toy sales were hit by the cost of living crisis. Total sales fell back 3% to £3.6bn while the number of products sold dropped 6% as parents shunned cheaper impulse buys. There was also no escape from inflation, with the average selling price up 3% to £10.54.

“We’re not expecting huge growth this year because the economy is still uncertain,” Symonds says. “People are still going to be price-conscious … but will still want to distract themselves or their kids. That is something toys has over other categories – there is always an element of joy.”

Characters that have difficulty with the stairs are squeezed into a goods lift at the toy fair at Olympia.
Characters that have difficulty with the stairs are squeezed into a goods lift at the toy fair at Olympia. Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

Kidults rule

In 2022 the sweet spot was the kidult (buyers aged 12 and over) market, which is still growing and now equates to almost 30% of UK toy sales. After rediscovering childhood passions during lockdown, adults are opting to spend on Lego and collectible toys rather than nights out. The maker of plastic bricks continues to target this group with new sets and themes such as the Botanical Collection, which, with sets such as a £45 dried flower centrepiece, analysts say is aimed at women. Playmobil is also tapping into nostalgia for childhood favourites, with sets devoted to Asterix and the 80s TV favourite Magnum, PI. The latter, due out in April, includes a Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole and a figure complete with Hawaiian shirt and Tom Selleck’s trademark moustache.

Disney is 100

Despite the grim picture for toy town as a whole, in 2022 sales of licensed toys were actually up 5.5% thanks to spin-offs from classics such as Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These kinds of toys make up almost a third of sales, and analysts are predicting another “good year” because of the welter of merchandise – from dolls, cuddly toys and Lego to even a Rubik’s Cube – celebrating characters and films from the Disney archive as it turns 100. This year’s Barbie film is also set to provide a shot in the arm for Mattel’s veteran doll brand, which is enjoying a renaissance.

Old favourites return

Sesame Street, Paddington Bear and Wallace and Gromit … there were lots of familiar names on the list of 25 “hero” toys of the year produced by the BTHA for the event. A £35 cuddly singing Elmo to help preschoolers crack potty training garnered a lot of attention, while for 80s kids the £20 Care Bear provides a blast from the past.

Honey, I shrunk the toys

The micro toy trend manages to sate collectors and small budgets at the same time. Analysts point to the Bitty Pop! toy range, which debuted at the London show. It offers tiny versions of the popular Funko Pop! figures, and the first wave features characters from Harry Potter and, of course, Disney. The Bitty Pop! figures will go sale in the summer in a four-pack costing £13.

Plush (soft) toys are huge

While other toys were left on the shelf in 2022, sales of plush toys jumped 29%. They are expected to be popular this year too because of Squishmallows, the cuddly toy brand that is huge on TikTok.

Are you a ‘faithful’?

Wilfred Webster (the last surviving traitor in the BBC programme) and Hannah Byczkowski (one of the winners) launch The Traitors board game at Olympia.
Wilfred Webster (a traitor in the BBC programme) and Hannah Byczkowski (one of the winners) launch The Traitors board game at Olympia. Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

Britons rediscovered board games during the coronavirus pandemic and have kept on playing, with murder mystery and escape room games growing in popularity. With millions hooked on the BBC’s recent hit show The Traitors, the board game is expected to be one of the biggest toys of the year, with predictions we will all be hosting Traitors nights come Christmas. The game, costing £30, is due out in the autumn.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). Elliot Vaillancourt (76.63) and Louis-David Chalifoux (76.52) also cracked the top 10, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, while fellow Canadian J

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t