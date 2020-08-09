'Toy Story 4' star Tony Hale is keen for 'Toy Story 5' and wants a 'Wall-E' crossover (exclusive)

Toy Story star Tony Hale, who voices Forky in Toy Story 4 and its Disney+ spinoff series, Forky Asks a Question, has revealed that he wants to return as the fan-favourite utensil for a fifth Toy Story movie.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Hale said, “Here's the deal, if Pixar ever calls… you always just say yes. Those decisions are for other people to make, but I'm always more than willing to be around that environment again because it was so inspiring. I love it.”

It’s not the first time a fifth Toy Story film has been discussed. In 2019, just before the release of Toy Story 4 – touted to be the final movie in the franchise at the time – Tim Allen, voice of Buzz Lightyear, said, “Once you've gotten to four, you're passed that trilogy [point], so I don't see any reason why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you ask me, I'd say do five."

Actor Tony Hale attends the premiere for "Toy Story 4" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni More

