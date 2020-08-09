'Toy Story 4' star Tony Hale is keen for 'Toy Story 5' and wants a 'Wall-E' crossover (exclusive)
Toy Story star Tony Hale, who voices Forky in Toy Story 4 and its Disney+ spinoff series, Forky Asks a Question, has revealed that he wants to return as the fan-favourite utensil for a fifth Toy Story movie.
Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Hale said, “Here's the deal, if Pixar ever calls… you always just say yes. Those decisions are for other people to make, but I'm always more than willing to be around that environment again because it was so inspiring. I love it.”
It’s not the first time a fifth Toy Story film has been discussed. In 2019, just before the release of Toy Story 4 – touted to be the final movie in the franchise at the time – Tim Allen, voice of Buzz Lightyear, said, “Once you've gotten to four, you're passed that trilogy [point], so I don't see any reason why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you ask me, I'd say do five."
Tony Hale went on to reveal that he’d “jump at the chance” to make a second season of animated spinoff series Forky Asks A Question on Disney+.
And he’s already thought about questions for Forky to ask in future instalments of the series: “‘Why do people talk so loud on their cell phones?’ or, ‘Why do people eat with their mouths open?’” he tells us, “Those would be the questions I'd like Forky to ask.”
Aside from Toy Story 5 and Forky Asks A Question, we put it to Hale, which other Pixar movie would he like to see Forky crossover with? His answer is a concept made for pure slapstick gold - in space: “I could see a little crossover between Forky and WALL-E,” he tells us.
“WALL-E has that wide-eyed-ness, and I can just see him and Forky walking around in space. Forky's got questions on earth - he's going to have a lot of questions in space! Let's put that pair together,” the actor adds.
Hale was speaking to help launch Pixar Fest. As if we ever needed an excuse to watch back to back Pixar movies, the new at-home film festival, launches this weekend on Disney+, with an epic line up of our favourite Pixar movies.
Running from 9 August - 6 September, the film season will feature weekly Sunday watchalongs on social media of Pixar classics, starting with Toy Story on 9 August, as well as Pixar quizzes hosted by Edith Bowman. The event is supporting charity MediCinema, with hospital patients in hospitals able to join the watchalongs on bedside screens at the same time.
Hit play on the interview video now to watch the Forky actor reveal his full Forky and WALL-E crossover idea, everything he knows about Toy Story 5, and the unexpected way early Forky character concepts actually drew heavily on Hale’s Arrested Development character, Buster Bluth.
