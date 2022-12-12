Toy drive held in honour of fallen officer

Organizers are hoping to double last year's total number of toys collected at the 2022 Toy Angels Drive. (Marc-Antoine Leblanc/CBC - image credit)

In the heart of Calgary's northeast, emergency services, volunteers and residents came to fill a rink with toys in honour of a fallen police officer.

For the second year, a special toy drive was held in memory of Sgt. Andrew Harnett — at the rink in the community of Falconridge that bears his name.

Calgary police deputy chief Chad Tawfik says the drive is a fitting way to honour Harnett, adding that a big turnout from other emergency services didn't surprise him.

"Well it's really [about] helping out the kids," said Tawfik. "It's a really special event, and you know I think in the memory of Andrew Harnett, I think this is something he would really align with, as far as supporting community."

Harnett was killed on New Year's Eve 2020 after he was dragged by a vehicle on Falconridge Boulevard N.E.

The rink is in that same community, in the district where the 37-year-old officer served for 12 years.

Marc-Antoine Leblanc/CBC

"For us to be here helping make that happen, the northeast communities have come out to support this event in the past as well," said Paban Dhaliwal.

"Even for us to give back to the community is a huge thing."

He added that this toy drive makes a big impact on local kids.

Last year's drive collected over 1,300 toys for the annual Toy Angels campaign for families in need. This year, they're hoping to almost double that number and collect 2,512.

The Toy Angels campaign runs until Dec. 18 and has several drop-off locations, including every police station in Calgary.