'Toxicity' and 'obstructionism': Trudeau tells Canadians Parliament is dysfunctional

OTTAWA — The Liberals are accusing Parliament of being toxic to its minority agenda while the Opposition Conservatives say Canada's institutions are broken under the Trudeau government, fuelling growing speculation voters could soon head to the polls.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are calling out Conservatives for using procedural delay tactics to stop votes from happening on outstanding pieces of legislation, which time is ticking on to pass before the House of Commons breaks for summer on Wednesday.

Trudeau said Tuesday that he welcomes parliamentary scrutiny of the government's work, but found it troubling to see opposition MPs bring the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada to be publicly shamed before the House of Commons using parliamentary rules for a failure to release information.

Conservatives say the agency needs to spill on why two scientists were escorted from Canada's highest security laboratory in Winnipeg two years ago and eventually fired, flagging potential security concerns involving China.

But Trudeau says the recent admonishment of PHAC president Iain Stewart, who has steered the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, was done for "purely partisan political purposes."

"We have seen a level of obstructionism and toxicity in the house that is of real concern," Trudeau said outside of the steps of Rideau Cottage, where he's quarantining under COVID-19 rules after a trip to Europe to attend international meetings.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong pointed to the government and agency's repeated failure to hand over the unredacted documents, despite being ordered by the Commons to do so, as proof that the system of order under Liberal governance is broken.

"The pandemic has laid bare the state our institutions," he told the house on Tuesday.

Chong detailed how scandals have led to Canada currently being without a governor general and eight top military officials leaving their posts over fallout from misconduct allegations.

“The government is in contempt of Parliament. The government does not deserve another mandate. The government must go," said Chong.

Earlier inside the House, one of the government's own echoed the conundrum the pre-summer moment has created for opposition parties and political pundits alike.

“One of the undoubtable problems with a minority Parliament is you never quite know when that election might come,” said Ontario MP and House regular Mark Gerretsen.

“Whether the rumours are true or not, two years certainly is, by conventional wisdom, on par for the standard length of a minority Parliament."

October will mark two years since Trudeau was re-elected to power after first forming a majority government in 2015.

The Liberal's budget implementation bill is among the pieces of legislation still being debated in the House of Commons.

Trudeau said his government's push to ban conversion therapy and enshrine Canada's goal to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century — both introduced last fall — can happen with the help of the Bloc Québécois and NDP.

In a late-night session of Monday's sitting of the House, the Liberals proposed changes to Canada's Broadcasting Act was adopted at third reading to be sent to the Senate.

Conservative MPs been vehemently opposed to Bill C-10 and voted against it, saying it gives the government powers to regulate Canadians' social media and it's an attack on free speech.

"If this controversial bill is adopted, a Conservative government will stand up for Canadians and repeal this deeply flawed legislation," Alain Rayes, the party's critic for heritage, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Only Canada’s Conservatives will keep on fighting for the freedoms of Canadians.”

Another vote facing parliamentarians is a proposed ban on the widely condemned practice of trying to change someone's LGBTQ identity to heterosexual, which the Liberal government reintroduced last fall after proroguing Parliament last summer.

Some Conservative MPs have rallied against the government's definition of conversion therapy, saying that it goes beyond simply criminalizing the coercive practice, but infringes on people's ability to speak freely and seek help on sex and gender issues.

Despite concerns from some on his backbench, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will vote in favour of the conversion therapy ban, his press secretary confirmed ahead of Tuesday's vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the two scientists at Canada's highest security lab were fired two years ago.