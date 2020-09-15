What Is Toxic Positivity? Here's Why It's Not Always Healthy to Look on the Bright Side

Getty Images

Here's something we can probably all agree on: Being told to "calm down" is never effective. Instead of inspiring an instant wave of relaxation, those pesky little words often have the opposite effect on calming someone down, leading to feelings of frustration, invalidation, and even more anxiety. Similarly, telling someone who's struggling emotionally to just "be happy" or "look on the bright side," while well-intentioned, can actually do more harm than good. This tendency to rush to the positive is called "toxic positivity," which Dr. Leela Magavi, board-certified adult, child, and adolescent psychiatrist, explains as to how "individuals' need to avoid or divert attention from painful thoughts and memories."

Amidst a global pandemic, systemic racism, environmental devastation, and more this year, it's almost certain that painful thoughts have been in abundance with people across the world—and toxic positivity has become a common response to the daily upset of the news. But, with coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths nearing 200,000 and wild fires sweeping across the West Coast, it's clear the world isn't okay right now, so why are we pretending to be? Dr. Magavi explains that the tendency toward toxic positivity often comes from a discomfort with having unpleasant or negative emotions (which is often culturally and societally ingrained) and especially comes out in those who have solution-oriented or "how do we fix it now?" personalities. "When it comes to emotions, though," she says, "emotions ebb and flow. It doesn't work so quickly that you can just tell somebody to feel better or to be positive and they'll feel better right away."

Dr. Magavi further emphasizes why things just aren't that simple, explaining, "When the listener is then telling you, essentially, stop speaking, just be happy, or turn on that switch, that ability to speak openly on a safe platform is eradicated and that hyperactivity and portion of the brain that really needs to calm down is not able to."

So, while being positive all the time may sound like a good thing, we can't always just throw on a "Good Vibes Only" T-shirt or turn on Bob Marley's "Don't Worry, Be Happy" and whistle our troubles away—because sometimes unhappy emotions are a necessary part of processing one's pain. Below, read more on toxic positivity, why it can be so harmful to one's mental health, and alternative coping methods experts recommend for dealing with difficult emotions.

What are some examples of toxic positivity?

Toxic positivity can be perpetuated in the things we say and the ways we act toward both other people and ourselves, so it's important to acknowledge different ways this can manifest. Some examples of toxic positivity, as shared by The Psychology Group and board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Margaret Seide, include:

Telling someone to just "cheer up," "be happy," or "look at the bright side."

Rushing the emotional process by saying things like, "It'll get better."

Dismissing present issues by saying, "But you have so much to be thankful for."

Feeling guilt or shame for feeling sad because someone else "has it worse."

Trying to just "get over it" by ignoring or dismissing negative emotions.

Promoting a "good vibes only" approach to dealing with various problems.

Ignoring or brushing aside things that are bothering you.

Tone policing others on how they speak on issues or dealing with it personally or in the world.

With so much police brutality and racial violence in the news in recent months, toxic positivity has also come up in many conversations surrounding racism. In addition to tone policing, Dr. Seide identifies toxic positivity in the context of racism as different versions of performative activism or "positivity without any action behind it." This can look like companies or brands making statements in support of Black Lives Matter without following through with meaningful changes or individuals trying to make their allegiance to anti-racism work clear in order to "save face."

Why is toxic positivity harmful?

It perpetuates the idea of a hierarchy of problems. "In our culture, there's this thought that you can measure the magnitude of a problem and put a size—like small, medium, or large—on it," Dr. Seide says. Certain forms of toxic positivity promote this hierarchy as a way to help someone "get perspective" on their issues, but this is a dismissive response. "It minimizes and invalidates a person's experience when they feel like they're sizing up their problem in comparison to the person next to them," Dr. Seide explains. "It makes a person feel guilty for experiencing any sort of feelings that are negative."

It further stigmatizes mental illness. Mental illness and mental health struggles have long been regarded as taboo to discuss in mainstream culture. So, when toxic positivity is used, it categorizes all "negative" emotions as bad and shameful, rather than promoting them as natural and normal. As Dr. Seide explains, when you force positivity onto someone who is going through a difficult experience, "it just feels like you're rushing their problems away in order to make yourself more comfortable."

Story continues