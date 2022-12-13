Toxic Masculinity is alive and well and staying at The White Lotus

Martin Robinson
·14 min read
Theo James and Meghann Fahy star as Cameron and Daphne in The White Lotus season 2 (HBO)
Theo James and Meghann Fahy star as Cameron and Daphne in The White Lotus season 2 (HBO)

Who will fill the body bags in The White Lotus?

Season two began with a flash-forward to a corpse found in the sea and at least two body bags being taken away from the hotel, and has ramped up the tension to make fans foam at the mouth even more than Season One managed: it’s not so much a whodunnit as a who’llgetit. Packed with allusions, easter eggs, and foreshadowing aplenty, this has been a show to go deep with, where your spare time is suddenly spent researching Sicilian folklore, Italian operas and, yes, the Instagram pages of its stupendous(ly sexy) cast.

As speculation around Monday’s finale reaches fever pitch, we can semi-confidently predict one thing: men will die.

In the devastatingly plotted world of creator Mike White, where poetic justice, dramatic ironies, and outright operatic tragedies play out, we know that someone must pay for their transgressions, and boy is it the men who have transgressed.

Put simply (and to save you a long read, if you prefer), The White Lotus is about the gap between fantasy and reality, and how this plays out for rich American tourists, especially the males of the species. All men are b*stards? That’s delusional b*stards to you, sister.

Not that the women in the series are all angels, of course; White is fascinated with the privilege, and attendant decadence, of the wealthy ‘elite’ as a whole. And a particular kind of American wealthy elite: these people operate with all the swagger of modern imperialists, taking over towns with their wallets, exploiting (or just buying outright) the natives they meet. Barely leaving their sanitised, luxurious hotel complexes, the actual countries they are visiting are mere backgrounds to lend a whiff of authenticity to otherwise identikit experiences. Their ignorance of tradition, history, and basic local knowledge sets them up for a fall, reflected in the strangely threatening incidental shots: think of the drum beats and crashing waves in Hawaii in Season One, and the churning ocean undertows and ominous head statues in Season Two. Ignorance is not bliss here, it is a risky business indeed.

Decadence is aplenty for the wealthy guests (The White Lotus / HBO)
Decadence is aplenty for the wealthy guests (The White Lotus / HBO)

Speaking of the head statues, these surely offer the biggest clue to who will die. In the first episode, the central couples – tech-money rich, good life-loving husband and wife Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy), along with the newly tech-money rich Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) – are shown their rooms and told by hotel staffer Rocco that the head statues are called Testa di Moro.

He says: “The story is a Moor came here a long time ago and seduced a local girl. But then she found out that he had a wife and children back home. So, because he lied to her, she cut his head off.”

Daphne says in an aside to Cameron, “It’s a warning to husbands, babe. Screw around and you’ll end up in the garden.”

Of course, Cameron does screw around as the series progresses, and his approach to being a man, which is basically ‘Go Large’, is the apotheosis of masculine success, in terms of the popular American imagination at least. Theo James has talked about how he wanted Cameron to physically take up space, and even improvised moments in which his character kisses Ethan on the cheek, as if to further establish his dominance over the other man. But it’s not just obnoxious Cameron – all the different men in the show share his belief in inherent masculine power. Even if that is a power that they’ve lost, or never quite had, it is nevertheless something they believe in, and covet. In the world of The White Lotus, the entitlement of being rich is only matched by the entitlement of being a man.

Of course, this is the thing about toxic masculinity – it’s not about simply the behaviour, it’s the belief that you can get away with it.

Cameron doesn’t just have the body, looks, and attitude – he also has the cash: which means the expectation is he can get away with anything. But it’s sex that is the main goal in The White Lotus. Sexual entitlement is the reward of their moneyed world as much as designer clothes and fast cars. For the men, women are just another thing to conspicuously consume – except, it doesn’t quite turn out how the men want. As Ethan, the newly minted nerd realises to his frustration, your wife won’t always play the game, do what you want, and just be happy. “What’s wrong with you?” he keeps saying to Harper.

From left, actors Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Will Sharpe (HBO)
From left, actors Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Will Sharpe (HBO)

At least you have your bro to support you, though, right? Cameron and Ethan represent that ‘classic’ male friendship, which is not built on support or affection or even basic like, but on rivalry. One-time college roommates, the balance of their relationship – Cameron the alpha-dog, Ethan the beta-gerbil – has been upset now Ethan has made a fortune to beat Cameron’s. Vacationing together seems to be a way to feel out their new dynamic, with their wives in tow, although their old dynamic is still evident, and hammered home by an almost desperate Cameron. Not only does he wants to own the conversation and physical space, he wants to sexually own Ethan’s wife.

We learn there is past form here when, in a drunken moment of truth, Ethan calls Cameron out for his “mimetic desire”, saying that at college, if he showed any interest in a girl, Cameron would sleep with her. Harper also is that wonderful thing for a man like Cameron: a challenge. She hates him! Well, that is something to try to conquer then: he goes about creating moments away from the others, getting changed into his swimming gear in front of her (very, very large penis visible from behind, much to the glee of the internet - James confirmed recently it was a prosthetic), grabbing her underwater in the sea, secretly touching her leg at dinner. He wants to have her in that all-consuming mine-mine-mine male way.

Since Cameron is this ultimate alpha-rich-kid bro, he’s surely the monster most likely to be destroyed at the end. Although, nothing is for sure in a series that fully plays with uncomfortable contradictions. Toxic behaviour in the show is intoxicating not just to other men but to certain women, too.

Harper is, despite herself, susceptible to Cameron’s hyper-masculinity. She tells Ethan that Cameron undressed in front of her, but nothing else. She too is drawn into the allure of power and sexuality. This is the same Harper, who deals with sexual abuse cases as her job. Even she finds herself compromised by domineering men.

Not as much as her husband, though.

Theo James sat on the terrace of the San Domenico Palace, aka The White Lotus (HBO / The White Lotus)
Theo James sat on the terrace of the San Domenico Palace, aka The White Lotus (HBO / The White Lotus)

At Cameron’s instigation, while the wives have a night away together, he and Ethan have a secret wild night with hookers, although only Cameron actually goes through with the sex. But Ethan is certainly complicit: he indulges in this bro bonding in the understanding that the bro code means Cameron won’t say anything about it. For this is how toxic masculinity works. #notallmen? Well, ok, how about #justafewmensurroundedbyalltheothermenwholetthemgetawaywithit.

Less of an obvious villain than Cameron, Ethan becomes more hateable with each passing episode for the way in which he enables his friend. And, despite his inoffensive introvert vibe, he’s certainly just as entitled and self-obsessed. Wrapped up in his laptop more than his wife, even in terms of his sex life - he prefers to watch porn than sleep with her - he is a man wedded to not just his job, but himself. His new riches have not brought the rewards of a happy wife and a happy life, and Ethan fails to see that’s because he’s not really interested in anyone around him, other than as reflections. One fan theory is that Ethan is in love with Cameron but, from what we’ve seen so far, neither man is capable of love.

“I feel sorry for men, you know,” Daphne says to Harper at one point, “They think they’re out there doing something really important, but really they’re just wandering alone.”

Again, there’s this gap between what you imagine your life should be and what the reality is. For these rich folk, money can’t buy love, and it can’t even buy you a life free of worry. That is pure fantasy.

Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is the most obvious example of this, a mega-wealthy woman who spends freely in search of romance and glamour, but only plunges further into misery when it all collapses. Her fantasies make her as vulnerable to exploitation as a child – as the series moves towards the finale, she is in real peril because of this, lured into the sparkling world of the charmingly devilish Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his “high-end gays”.

Jennifer Coolidge and Tom Hollander as Tanya and Quentin (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge and Tom Hollander as Tanya and Quentin (HBO)

At the start of the series, Tanya’s husband Greg, whose successful cancer treatment she paid for, cuts an annoyed figure, emasculated at being indebted to her. Far from the seemingly sweet guy in season one, he is now irritated at having to indulge her behaviour, spending one episode trying to make Tanya’s film star fantasy come true (“I want to look like Monica Vitti!”). He returns home halfway through their break although, in the episode six twist, he may be even more of a scoundrel than we think, possibly in cahoots with Quentin to blackmail Tanya. Undeniably it is money Greg wants, and Tanya is just a means to get it; this time, the money will give him not the chance to live, but the chance to live like a ‘real’ man should.

More horrible folk. In fact, the only really likeable characters in the series are the local prostitutes, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Granno), who are focused on letting the men live out their fantasies of what being men is all about. There’s a bit of the Pretty Women ‘hookers with a heart of gold’ cliché here, but nonetheless they’re a breath of fresh air, young opportunists who make money off these horrible people at the hotel and create potential ways to escape their trade. Of course, they are also strong-armed by a pimp, and judged about their own lack of money and lower-class position. But at least they are not delusional or cruel – and, unlike all the men, they look out for each other.

Simona Tabasco’s Lucia and Beatrice Granno’s Mia play stereotypical prostitutes (HBO)
Simona Tabasco’s Lucia and Beatrice Granno’s Mia play stereotypical prostitutes (HBO)

Lucia even comes the closest to love, as she starts a fling - no charge! - with the ostensibly sweet young Albie (Adam DiMarco). Unfortunately, Albie’s dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) has already spent a few thousand dollars on her at the start of the holiday. Awkward! Albie hasn’t caught onto this at the time of writing, but his father Bert (F Murray Abraham) has; as a further insight into male delusion, Dominic puts the blame for his own behaviour - and the numerous affairs that caused a split with Albie’s mother – onto Bert, who himself played outside of his marriage.

The three of them are in Sicily to trace their roots but the trip does not match up to what they imagined; Bert’s fantasy of visiting the motherland – such a part of American identity - was always going to be a disappointment.

In one crucial scene, the three of them plus Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) – who Albie has a crush on - visit one of the locations in The Godfather, the house where Michael Corleone lived in exile and connected with his own Sicilian roots. Albie takes the opportunity to take aim at the film and its place in the male heart, saying, “Men love the Godfather because they feel emasculated by modern society.” Bert and Dominic have a rare moment of accord in defending “the best American movie ever made”.

Albie: “You’re nostalgic for the salad days of the patriarchy. [The film is] a fantasy about a time when men would solve all their problems with violence, and sleep with every woman, and then come home to their wife who doesn’t ask them any questions and makes them pasta.”

Bert: “It’s a normal male fantasy.”

Albie: “No, movies like that socialise men into having that fantasy.”

Dominic: “Movies like that exist because men already do have that fantasy. We’re hard-wired.”

Bert: “It comes with the testosterone.”

Albie: “No, gender is a construct, it’s created.”

A common modern male debate. But who’s right? Certainly, Albie makes the older men uncomfortable when he holds up a mirror to them. Bert is a continual ‘flirt’, subjecting female staff to his unwanted ‘flattery’; we learn his deceased wife was aware of his affairs as a younger man but didn’t mind, back in those good old salad days. Dominic has a more secretive approach to his indiscretions but, having been caught out by his wife, his method of coping is not to shrug it off, but to blame it on sex addiction; a spoilt man-child claiming victimhood. Hiding behind nature is a defensive mechanism for such men.

Still, the series does explore that tense line between nature and nurture, and there is a strong sense of the natural surroundings being brought to bear on proceedings. Albie’s speech seems very conscious of the presence of Portia here. It’s a little too self-conscious, even controlling. At one point over dinner, Albie complains to Portia that women don’t really want a “nice guy”. Mate, maybe they just don’t want a nice guy who is so desperate to convince everyone that they’re a nice guy? In response, Portia reveals what she wants: adventure. She wants to be swept off her feet, or thinks she does – has Portia just been socialised to desire that? She certainly can’t help but fall for the pumped-up sexually voracious ‘Only Way is Essex’-type, Jack (Leo Woodall). He’s exactly the scoundrel she’s after, at least at the start. Again, that gap between fantasy and messy reality. You can be so into living out your own fantasy that you don’t notice when you’re being manipulated.

Haley-Lu Richardson’s Portia, with Essex boy Jack, played by Leo Woodall (HBO)
Haley-Lu Richardson’s Portia, with Essex boy Jack, played by Leo Woodall (HBO)

A rejected Albie seeks solace with Lucia, and makes sure Portia sees it. They snog their new partners at opposite ends of the bar to make each other jealous. Sex becomes a battle of status between the young ones, just like everyone else. That is their tragedy, that they too seem destined to choose display over genuine feeling. Too caught up in their own delusions, they can be easily swept along by cliché, by lazy fantasies, by the desire for quick hits. Is this socialisation? If so, then socialisation occurs when people are not vigilant.

Despite all this fantasy, the threat of toxic masculinity is very real, too: it carries genuine delusion-shattering danger in a way that femininity never could. Such as Lucia’s pimp, Tanya’s mafia-linked “arm candy” Niccolo, who Quentin hooks her up with at the big party. Quentin himself carries considerably wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing menace.

In another striking moment, Harper goes into the town and is slowly surrounded by a crowd of Italian men as she walks (a shot-by-shot recreation of a scene in the film L’Avventura, starring Monica Vitti, apparently improvised when White Lotus cinematographer Xavier Grobet realised they were at the same location), a threatening illustration of the staring and sexual aggression women have to cope with on a daily basis. No wonder they need husbands to ward off all these “horny dudes”. Shame those husbands were off partying with hookers.

What do you do when your own husband is just a horny dude, too? For Daphne, the answer is to not ask too many questions, make it into a game, and have your own affairs: “Do what you have to do to make yourself feel better about it.” Harper, though, is not ready to accept such a thing – if Ethan is basically the same as Cameron, and made worse for his disingenuousness, she can’t just live with it. She can’t just live with someone who thinks that, just because he didn’t actually have sex with anyone else, he did nothing wrong. The damage occurred when he didn’t tell her about what happened until she found out. It’s the deceit that destroys relationships, more than any act.

Such deceit, though, seems to be part and parcel of being a man. Keep up the front, keep up your own image, and get away with murder.

This is the brilliant and disturbing heart of darkness of The White Lotus: it exposes terrible behaviour but also show why it is successful within its context. In this rich and privileged world, rich and privileged behaviour wins. Toxic masculinity is therefore an inevitability. Which doesn’t mean it won’t go unpunished.

As the series dovetails towards its finale, a more pertinent question than, ‘Who will kill whom?’ is: ’Will anyone be able to save their souls?’ Hope only truly lies with the women.

The White Lotus season 2 finale is on Monday, December 12, on Sky Atlantic

Latest Stories

  • Marner nets OT winner, extends point streak to 22 games as Maple Leafs top Flames 5-4

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime to push the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Saturday. The winner came on the power play after Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period. Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists within that stretch. The Maple Leafs (18-5-6) improved to 11-0-3 in

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122

    ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up with less than a second remaining. But Griffin took the alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson on the sideline and scored on a turnaround jumper wit

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Former Olympian Waneek Horn-Miller calls for inquiry to address abuse in sport

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual and other physical abuse and suicidal thought. A former Olympic athlete with a history of fighting against abuse in sport says she wants an inquiry into amateur sport in Canada to address systemic sexual, physical and verbal abuse of athletes. Waneek Horn-Miller is the former co-captain of Canada's Olympic women's water polo team. She was removed from the team in 2003 over what Water Polo Canada claimed were "team cohesion" issues. She said Canada

  • Without Jackson, Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 Sunday. Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help Baltimore (9-4) end a four-game losing streak to the Steelers,

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis