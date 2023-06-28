Toxic goo laser kills Australia’s feral cats

A feral cat feeds on roadkill in the outback of Australia - John Carnemolla/iStockphoto

Australian authorities are hunting feral cats with lasers to squirt them with a deadly toxic goo in a radical plan to reduce the population.

Feral cats account for the deaths of millions of native animals in the bush, from rare marsupials such as numbats and bandicoots to reptiles and birds.

They have pushed an estimated 27 species to extinction and are a threat to 100 surviving native species, especially small marsupials and ground-dwelling birds.

The deadly new device uses lasers to identify the profile of a feral cat, so as not to accidentally target a native animal.

The box-shaped machine, called a Felixer Grooming Trap, then squirts the cat with a toxic gel.

The cat licks itself to try to get rid of the sticky substance, in the process ingesting the deadly gel.

Each time the device sprays a squirt of gel, it takes a photograph, so that conservationists can check whether it targeted the right creature.

“In thousands and thousands of tests, it’s been able to correctly identify a feral cat as opposed to a native animal,” said Reece Whitby, Western Australia’s environment minister.

“These feral cats are incredibly devastating on native animals. We need to do something – this is a major increase in our activity. We’re trying to give native species a fighting chance against this voracious predator.”

The Felixer Grooming Trap squirts the cats with a toxic gel - Scott Rapson/Thylation

The solar-powered devices each contain 20 sealed cartridges of toxic gel and automatically reset after firing.

The device can also identify and squirt foxes, which were introduced to Australia by European settlers and have a similarly devastating impact on native wildlife.

They can even be programmed to play a range of sounds designed to attract feral cats and foxes.

They are to be deployed at sites across Western Australia but may be extended to other states and territories, having been given approval by federal authorities.

‘Novel tool’

The technology has been developed by a company called Thylation, which describes it as “a novel, humane and automated tool to help control feral cats and foxes”.

It says that feral cats are “notoriously difficult to control as they are reluctant to take baits or enter traps” but notes that “all cats are fastidious cleaners that groom regularly”.

Thylation has exploited that natural grooming behaviour with the development of the Felixer.

The company has leased 16 of the devices to the government of Western Australia.

Although the state spans a vast area, proponents of the technology say the devices can be very effective when strategically placed in spots with plenty of cat footfall – along fence lines, for instance, or in a narrow gully.

The devices will be used at sites across Western Australia

They could also be used in relatively small, fenced areas where conservationists are trying to reintroduce threatened species.

The devices are low maintenance and can be used where shooting cats might not be appropriate, according to experts from the Western Australian Feral Cat Working Group.

They will be used in tandem with traditional strategies such as wide-scale baiting – Western Australia is to scatter up to 880,000 baits for feral cats each year.

The units were successfully put to the test against cats and foxes in a conservation reserve called Arid Recovery in South Australia in 2020.

“We put 20 Felixers out in an area where we had about 50 feral cats and we also had animals in there like bilbies and bettongs,” Katherine Moseby, from the University of New South Wales, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Vulnerable

Bilbies are marsupials with large, rabbit-like ears and pointed noses. Bettongs are small, hopping mouse-like marsupials that are vulnerable to predation by foxes and cats.

“We looked at how the cats declined over a six-week period and what we found was about two-thirds of the cats were killed by the Felixers,” Ms Moseby said.

“We were able to show, quite convincingly, that the Felixers were successfully controlling cats in that area.”

Eradicating feral cats from Australia remains a huge, if not impossible, challenge.

“Control of feral cats is challenging as they are found in very low densities over large home ranges and are shy, making them difficult to locate. They are also extremely cautious in nature,” the Australian government said in a briefing paper on the problem. “Shooting cats is labour intensive and requires a lot of skill.”

