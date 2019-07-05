Townsville Supercars: Waters tops rare wet session

Andrew van Leeuwen
Damp conditions for the opening 30-minute practice marked the first meaningful wet running in the 11-year history of the Townsville event.

Initially it was Chaz Mostert who best dealt with the slippery circuit, the Tickford driver leading the way as times dipped into the 1m25s.

By the midway point slightly improved conditions saw times dropping into the 1m23s, Holden stars Mark Winterbottom (1m23.341s) and Jamie Whincup (1m23.931s) leading the way.

With 10 minutes to go a number of drivers sampled a slick tyre, although initially Winterbottom's wet tyre time wasn't under threat.

That was until Waters appeared right at the death, charging to the top with a 1m21.639s on a slick tyre.

Winterbottom ended the session second thanks to his earlier time, followed by Nick Percat and Will Davison.

Tim Slade, one of the drivers who ran a slick tyre, was fifth, one spot clear of Garry Rogers Motorsport super sub Michael Caruso.

Whincup slipped back to seventh, Lee Holdsworth survived a brush with the Turn 6 wall to finish eighth, with Fabian Coulthard and Rick Kelly rounding out the Top 10.

Scott McLaughlin was just 14th quickest, while Shane van Gisbergen – who didn't run wets at all – was 22nd and last of the cars that turned a lap.

The two Erebus drivers didn't even make it onto the timesheets, the team electing to save its grooved tyres and keep David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale in the garage.

"I was quite happy, it looked pretty scary out there,” said Reynolds.

“We were looking to go out with about 10 minutes to go, but we didn’t want to burn up a set of tyres and whatnot.”

1

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

1'21.6395

 

2

18

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.3096

1.6701

3

8

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.4777

1.8382

4

23

Australia
Australia

Will Davison

Ford Mustang GT

1'23.6766

2.0371

5

14

Australia
Australia

Tim Slade

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.6770

2.0375

6

33

Australia
Australia

Michael Caruso

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.8631

2.2236

7

88

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.9310

2.2915

8

5

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

1'24.1113

2.4718

9

333

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

1'24.1616

2.5221

10

100

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima

1'24.1664

2.5269

11

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Nissan Altima

1'24.3198

2.6803

12

3

Australia
Australia

Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

1'24.3285

2.6890

13

21

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'24.3491

2.7096

14

17

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

1'24.4381

2.7986

15

34

Australia
Australia

James Golding

Holden Commodore ZB

1'24.5887

2.9492

16

55

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Ford Mustang GT

1'25.0435

3.4040

17

78

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Nissan Altima

1'25.3306

3.6911

18

22

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Holden Commodore ZB

1'25.4764

3.8369

19

35

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

1'25.7364

4.0969

20

2

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'26.0682

4.4287

21

19

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'26.2827

4.6432

22

97

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'27.1361

5.4966

