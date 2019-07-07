Townsville Supercars: Waters pips McLaughlin in Shootout

The Tickford driver was sixth on the road in the single-lap dash, a 1m12.486s leaving him well clear of those that has run before him.

The time proved too good for the four drivers that out-paced Waters in regular qualifying too, Shane van Gisbergen, Todd Hazelwood, David Reynolds and McLaughlin falling short as Waters secured his first pole since 2017.

“All the boys were in my ear during the [McLaughlin] lap and I told them to shut up, don’t jinx it!” said Waters.

“I’m absolutely pumped to get pole. Yesterday was a day to forget, we turned the car on its head for today and it’s really, really good.

“It was a good lap, there was a little bit in it at Turn 3 but the rest of the lap was pretty clean.

“These Top 10 Shootouts are all about getting a clean lap and it was good enough.”

McLaughlin will start from the outside of the front row, his time just 0.01s off Waters' effort, while Reynolds and Hazelwood will share the second row.

Fabian Coulthard made up three spots on regular qualifying to end up fifth on the grid, while van Gisbergen went backwards by two spots with the sixth best time.

Anton De Pasquale, Lee Holdsworth and Tim Slade were next, with James Courtney set to start from the back of the Top 10 thanks to a brush with the Turn 3 wall.