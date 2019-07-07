Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin, Hazelwood star in qualifying

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

McLaughlin went quickest around the midway point of the 20-minute session, taking over from early pacesetter Lee Holdsworth with a 1m12.119s.

That time proved good enough to secure provisional pole, McLaughlin set to run last in the Top 10 Shootout despite not improving on his final run.

Saturday polesitter David Reynolds ended the session second after improving on his final run, while Todd Hazelwood booked his second career Shootout berth with an impressive late lap that put him third.

“That’s awesome. [I] absolutely nailed that lap, threw the car on the line and the iSeek Commodore was on rails,” said Hazelwood.

“I can’t thank the whole team at Matt Stone Racing enough for giving me the car to do it. I’m pumped.”

Shane van Gisbergen finished the session fifth despite missing his final run, followed by Cam Waters, Anton De Pasquale and James Courtney.

Fabian Coulthard was eighth in the second Penske Mustang, with Lee Holdsworth and Tim Slade rounding out those that qualified for the single-lap dash.

Jamie Whincup won't be appearing in the Shootout, set-up woes meaning the Red Bull Holden driver will start from 12th.

“We took a massive swing with the set-up, which we have been all weekend, and the car wasn’t as good then,” he said.

“I’d rather learn than anything. Disappointed to miss the Shootout, but it all makes sense because we’re changing massively.”

Chaz Mostert fared even worse, the third-place finisher from yesterday's race set to start from 16th after his own set-up gamble didn't work.

“At the end of the day we’re trying to catch one car out there, one car is doing a fantastic job and has been the benchmark all year,” said Mostert.

“We’re trying to do some things with the car to try and bridge that gap.

"Yesterday we had a good car but didn’t have a good race car, and today I just couldn’t feel the car under me.”

1

17

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.1193

 

2

9

Australia
Australia

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.2611

0.1418

3

35

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.3247

0.2054

4

97

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.3425

0.2232

5

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.3693

0.2500

6

99

Australia
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.3837

0.2644

7

22

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.3934

0.2741

8

333

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.3969

0.2776

9

5

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.4363

0.3170

10

14

Australia
Australia

Tim Slade

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.4717

0.3524

11

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Nissan Altima

1'12.4961

0.3768

12

88

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.5080

0.3887

13

8

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.5082

0.3889

14

23

Australia
Australia

Will Davison

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.5156

0.3963

15

100

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima

1'12.5623

0.4430

16

55

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Ford Mustang GT

1'12.5699

0.4506

17

2

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.8011

0.6818

18

18

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.8384

0.7191

19

21

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.9385

0.8192

20

34

Australia
Australia

James Golding

Holden Commodore ZB

1'12.9573

0.8380

21

19

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'13.0503

0.9310

22

3

Australia
Australia

Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

1'13.0964

0.9771

23

78

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Nissan Altima

1'13.1006

0.9813

24

33

Australia
Australia

Michael Caruso

Holden Commodore ZB

1'13.2570

1.1377

