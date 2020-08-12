TownSq Helps Homeowners’ Associations and Condominiums Open and Close Amenities with Ease

Dallas, TX, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq (pronounced Town Square), an all-in-one app for communities, is helping board members and community managers efficiently communicate and facilitate the opening and closing of amenities with ease.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with more than 5 million confirmed cases in the US, there has been an evolution of restriction enforcements. With restrictions constantly changing, HOA and condominium boards are faced with the tough decision of opening or closing their community’s facilities including pools, club houses, and gyms. The regulations and restrictions mandated by cities and states will help guide the boards but once a community chooses to reopen its amenities, it is essential to take extra precautions and follow expert guidelines, such as the one created by the Community Associations Institute.

TownSq has transformed the way board members communicate and is making it easier for them to navigate through this constantly evolving situation. The TownSq app, which is available to more than 6 million users worldwide, offers residents several essential benefits, including a direct connection to amenity reservations and the ability to streamline communication among board members, community managers, homeowners, and tenants.

“Within seconds a board member or manager can reopen the facilities for the residents, where they are able to reserve a time directly from their smartphones. With different restrictions in place everywhere, usage times and rules can be customized and enforced so the limits are respected. A waiver can also be added to the reservation, so the resident formally agrees to comply with the rules,” stated Hosanna Hanson, head of customer success at TownSq. “On the other hand, if the community needs to temporarily close a facility, we made it easy for the boards to block the times and cancel previous reservations.”

Keeping residents up-to-date and in the know about the current status of their community’s amenities and guidelines is extremely important and can be accessed directly through the online communication function of the app.

“Posting an announcement with the new pool guidelines is easy and all the neighbors receive the information on their phones instantly and important documents can be shared with everyone so they can read them at their convenience. If anyone has a question, they can open a private request to the management team. If the board is not sure whether the community is ready for their amenities to reopen, it’s possible to create a poll and check the community pulse,” continued Hanson.

In times of uncertainty and constant change, TownSq shows it’s possible to use technology to improve processes and facilitate better communication so boards can make the best decisions for their communities and residents.

About TownSq

TownSq is the leading, global solution for better community living. Designed for managing communities, TownSq delivers the most complete, mobile community experience by helping you connect, collaborate and stay informed on everything happening in your community – from daily management and ongoing maintenance to community programs and events. Customers use TownSq to empower community management teams, board members and residents to experience community their way. Visit TownSq at www.townsq.io or follow @townsqapp on Facebook and Instagram.

