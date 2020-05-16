Townshippers voice concerns about influx of visitors over long weekend

Spring has arrived in the Eastern Townships, and with it — to the frustration of locals — so have visitors from elsewhere.

Though typically accustomed to tourists, many Townshippers are growing concerned about a rising tourism tide, beginning on this long weekend and persisting through the summer months.

In North Hatley, Mayor Michael Page understands that people want to visit the quaint destination — with views of the lake and mountains, local shops, and plenty of outdoor recreation — but he is asking for restraint and common sense.

"The nice weather gets people out and it makes us think everything is good again, but we still have to be careful," Page said.

Page said in North Hatley the municipal council is working to strike a balance between public safety and the needs of merchants who rely on tourism dollars.

Even as it closed off access to other regions, the province did not set up roadblocks around the Eastern Townships. Visitors have always been allowed in and out of the region.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda has said people should stick to essential travel, bring their own groceries and supplies if they do move from one region to another, and they should stay put once they reach their destinations.

In spite of these guidelines, many residents say they've noticed an increasing number of out-of-towners, and have taken to the 6,000-member Facebook community group Knowlton.com to share their frustrations.

"We're back to an influx of traffic [in the Brome Lake region]," said Virginia Wilson, the page's administrator. "On a nice, sunny day, it just feels like a normal summer day, which is obviously what has residents really concerned right now, asking 'where are they coming from'? 'Is this putting me at risk?' 'Are they following guidelines?'

"Every time there's a little bit of leniency given, you can see it's being pushed to that fine grey line."

More than a third of residents in the Brome Lake region are over the age of 65, putting them at greater risk of complications from the virus, and Wilson said seniors in particular are looking for more clarity from the province.

"From what I'm seeing, they'd like to have there be laws and restrictions and consequences, and instead it's more leniency and tolerance that we're seeing," she said.

"When you're afraid, and you feel like you're at risk, the one thing that you're looking for is to have reassurance, and I can feel that they're not feeling that reassurance right now."

On the Knowlton.com Facebook page, divisions between people concerned about the tourism-dependent local economy and people focused on public health and safety have led to some heated discussions, Wilson said.

She said she's received messages from people concerned about negativity online.

In the meantime many residents are trying to stay positive, support local businesses, and stay home.