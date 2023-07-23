Township looks to The Fonz for more housing options

Considering the possibility of allowing additional housing units on residential lots is probably long overdue, according to a Highlands East township planner.

Chris Jones, a municipal land use planner, said to council when it met July 11 that there’s been much talk among residents about accessory structures that can be independent dwelling units compliant with the Ontario Building Code.

Jones said he’s been working on the issue for about 15 years. And in that time he’s noticed many changes to the issue.

He urged council to direct staff to prepare official plan and zoning bylaw amendments to allow an accessory dwelling unit in a dwelling unit or an accessory dwelling in a detached ancillary dwelling.

He said the first step would be for a municipality to allow the secondary units, and the second step would be for the provincial building code to regulate their construction.

“It’s not just your standard basement apartment,” Jones said. “We’re talking about an actual detached, accessory dwelling unit. A separate building.”

Gary Burtch, a local contractor, suggested to council during its June 13 meeting that property owners with large enough lots be permitted to build what’s called a Granny Flat. Allowing a second dwelling on a property would help people to comfortably age at home, he said.

And he suggested the lot’s second dwelling can also be offered as a starter home to a young family who would like to remain in Highlands East but can’t afford a home in today’s real estate market.

Then council received a letter dated July 4 from Peter Fredricks Monchuk, who participated on council’s housing committee.

Monchuk said in his letter that it had been suggested that the committee lobby council to decrease the minimum size allowable for homes built on properties in Highlands East.

“In addition, the committee wanted to allow present homeowners with existing homes on their property the option of building a granny suite or a tiny house on the property,” Monchuk wrote.

Story continues

“To do this we suggested an increase in the building percentage from 10 per cent to 15 per cent to allow for such work to be done. This would, of course, be on a case-to-case basis to allow for compliance with existing building codes.”

He said that would mean on a standard size half-acre lot in Highlands East, the building size could be up to 3,000-square-feet. At present, the maximum building size on a half-acre lot is 2,000-square-feet.

Jones offered “the Fonzie suite” from the television show Happy Days as an example of an accessory dwelling. The show’s Arthur Fonzarelli character lived in an apartment atop the Cunningham family’s garage.

“This is really sort of what we’re talking about in terms of a form of housing that can be integrated or accommodated within what really is a North American landscape ... of single detached homes,” Jones said.

The additional residential unit isn’t a new concept. They’ve been defined over years to be semi-detached units, tri-plexes, accessory apartments, duplexes, and two-unit dwellings.

He said he believes recent changes to the municipal planning legislation are attempts to move away from exclusionary zoning.

“That there’s a zone only for detached homes and a zone only for semis and a zone only for apartments,” Jones said.

The current direction establishes that any detached home can accommodate additional dwelling units. And that moves away from specific housing types and very specific zones, he said.

Starting in 2008, planning legislation has been evolving to accommodate accessory dwelling units.

Bill 23 states that no official plan or zooming bylaw shall prohibit two residential units in a house if an accessory building has on unit. Three residential units will be permitted if there are no residential units in an accessory building. And one residence is permitted in an accessory building if the house contains no more than two units.

Jones said Highlands East has a settlement area comprised of “parcels of urban residential land” as defined by Bill 23.

He said the majority of the lots in the township require private services and therefore don’t meet the definition of a “parcel of urban residential land.”

On this basis, Jones said, council has discretion on the regulation of accessory dwelling units.

“My basic takeaway here is that what Bill 23 is putting in front of rural municipalities is basically what I would call a discretionary call,” he said. “It’s not binding or absolutely requiring your planning documents and your regulations to accommodate the situation if you do not have parcels of urban residential land.”

He said the township will use its discretion to say it’s okay with the maximum four units on a lot.

The municipality has issued three permits for accessory dwelling units and two permits for tiny homes.

“At the time that this was being updated, I was sort of under the impression that maybe we were opening the door to some new opportunity and a bit of diversity in housing,” Jones said.

“Those (permit) numbers certainly don’t reflect that there was any sort of groundswell: Two tiny homes and three accessory apartments.”

Mayor Dave Burton said he isn’t “warm and fuzzy” about detached dwellings on shred lots.

“I guess I’m asking you to find a way that maybe we can do both,” he said.

If you have a five-acre lot that you put second dwelling on, there’s the argument of why not sever the lot, Burton said.

-30-

James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo