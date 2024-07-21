Townsend expects new caps to 'come through strong'

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects some of his emerging players to "come through strong" after making their international debuts during the summer tour.

Forwards Gregor Brown, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Robbie Smith, Dylan Richardson, Nathan McBeth and Max Williamson, and backs Harry Paterson, Ross McCann, Arron Reed and Gus Warr have appeared during the first three Tests.

Victories over Canada, the United States and Chile have preceded next Saturday's final match in Uruguay, which is live on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.

Asked if he had found new options for his 23, Townsend said: "I believe we have.

"There's a lot of rugby to be played until we come back in November.

"It'll be up to the players to build on what they've done on tour, compete at their clubs and put their hands up for selection.

"There's a couple of players here that will come through strong, maybe not next season but in the seasons to come."

Sione Tuipulotu is among seven players leaving the squad before the final Test.

The centre, 27, is departing early to spend time with his family following the recent arrival of a baby.

Josh Bayliss, Alex Craig, Hurd, Reed, Richardson and Warr will also miss next Saturday's Test in Montevideo.

All seven players featured in Saturday's 52-11 defeat of Chile.

Ross McCann, Elliot Millar Mills, Smith, Ross Thompson and Glen Young left the tour before the third Test in Santiago.

Scotland squad for Uruguay Test

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors), Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs: Matt Currie (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh).