Towns hoping to 'pick up where I left off' as 'very complete' NBA star

Karl-Anthony Towns hopes to return the "very complete" player he was before his injury as he prepares to make his Minnesota Timberwolves comeback.

The forward suffered a serious calf strain on November 28 and has missed the last four months.

However, Towns was upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and is planning to play.

The 27-year-old was averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.3 assists per game before his lay-off and felt he was in peak form.

With the T-Wolves ninth in the Western Conference but only a game behind the Golden State Warriors in sixth, Minnesota will need Towns back at that level.

"I'm super excited to get back out on the court and help my team, because these next nine games are super important," he told ESPN.

"I'm just trying to pick up where I left off. I was telling my dad: right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career.

"From the defensive end, from the offensive end, from a mental aspect, leadership aspect, I felt very complete."

Towns is confident he can immediately make an impact, highlighting the specific areas in which he believes he can provide the T-Wolves a boost.

"I don't feel like I lost the step. I actually gained steps, because I've been able to learn from a different aspect, in a way that I've never looked from just sitting on the sideline," he added.

"I think anytime I step on the court, I can make an impact. But specifically we've been struggling a lot right now with free throws, and I've always been a really good free throw shooter.

"I think that, shooting-wise, it's going to be great to add that kind of three-point component to us."