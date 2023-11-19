Towns' floater in final seconds sends Timberwolves to a 121-120 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns capped a 29-point performance with a running floater off the glass with 5 seconds left, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 7:32 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-120 on Saturday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points before fouling out with 10 seconds left while guarding Brandon Ingram along the perimeter. But Ingram missed one of his two free throws, allowing Towns to put Minnesota in front from close range.

The Pelicans still had a shot to win it as time ran out, but Ingram, who had a game-high-30 points, missed a mid-range jumper.

Towns scored 12 in the fourth quarter, including a 3 that gave Minnesota its first lead of the second half at 119-117.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the T-Wolves. Jaden McDaniels added 12 points.

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson. Williamson was being rested on what was the second of three games in four nights.

KNICKS 122, HORNETS 108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points as New York extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Charlotte.

Brunson scored 26 points in the opening half for the Knicks, who never trailed and built a 15-point lead by the intermission on the way to their sixth win in seven games.

Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points, Julius Randle scored 21 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 15 points and Mitchell Robinson had a game-high 14 rebounds for New York.

LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 34 points for Charlotte, which lost its fourth straight game. Rookie Brandon Miller had 29 points and Miles Bridges 19.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press