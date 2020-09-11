These Are The Towns Destroyed By The West Coast Wildfires

Across the West Coast, raging wildfires have destroyed small towns and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes in California, Washington and Oregon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday afternoon that wildfires were still burning more than 900,000 acres in the state and 80,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.

California breached a grim record on Thursday when the August Complex fire in Tehama County became the state’s largest-ever recorded wildfire, burning an estimated 471,185 acres north of Sacramento.

The extent of the destruction is not yet clear as firefighters continue to work on containing the blazes, but photos show entire neighborhoods leveled and smoldering. As of Thursday night, there had been at least seven reported deaths.

Here are the towns that have been destroyed by the fires this week.

Berry Creek, California

Devastation from the Bear fire in Berry Creek, California, is shown on Wednesday. (Photo: Fred Greaves / Reuters)

At least three people were found dead after the North Complex fire, previously known as the Bear fire, moved quickly through Berry Creek, a small town in Northern California’s Butte County.

About 2,000 structures were also destroyed as the North Complex fire spread to more than 250,000 acres of the region, including in Plumas County, by Wednesday evening.

Videos filmed in Butte County show charred cars and gas stations, downed power lines and smoldering forests. Local filmmaker Nancy Hamilton recorded video of fires surrounding both sides of a road in Berry Creek as cars drove by.

At least 12 people have been reported missing in the areas affected by the North Complex fire, CBS San Francisco reported.

“Our situation over the last 36 hours has been dangerous, it’s been deadly, it’s been extremely destructive,” Cal Fire Chief John Messina told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, fire crews had to rescue more than 100 people, fire officials told The Mercury News. About 20,000 people are under evacuation orders in Butte County.

Winds and hot temperatures have exacerbated the fires. Meanwhile, the August Complex fire burning in Tehama County, west of Plumas and Butte Counties, became California’s largest-ever wildfire, sprawling over 471,000 acres, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Malden, Washington

In downtown Malden, Washington, the former post office at lower left and another historic building at lower right still smolder Tuesday, a day after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the tiny town west of Rosalia. (Photo: Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via Associated Press)

The Babbs Road fire consumed at least 80% of Malden, a small town in eastern Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee told reporters at a Tuesday news conference that the fire spread to more than 330,000 acres of the region within 24 hours.