New Town Website Goes Live

Anyone who had reason to visit the Town of Swan Hills website over the last week may have had a bit of a surprise. The Town website is sporting a stylish brand-new look that went live on Aug. 3!

The project to update the Town website has been ongoing since last fall. Website design has progressed quite a bit over the years since the previous website's construction, leaving it looking and feeling quite dated. With this consideration in mind, along with the Town receiving a branding makeover during the last year (with a new logo, new slogan, and three different cuts of a new promotional video), the decision was made to showcase these image updates in a more modern website.

BubbleUp Marketing, the firm that designed the original Town website, accepted the project and has demonstrated some remarkable results. It has been a slow process comprising of a lot of back and forth collaboration between the marketing firm and the Town. These types of projects involve a lot of steps with the web designers investigating the client's (the Town in this case) needs and expectations, building a prototype website, and then receiving feedback on what the client likes or doesn't like about it. The designers will then update the prototype based on the client's feedback, and the cycle begins again. Rinse and repeat until the prototype becomes the website that the client has been seeking.

The newly redesigned website features a fresh new aesthetic, new features, and increased user-friendliness. Basically, it looks better, can do more, and is easier to use.

Bringing a new website online presents a host of challenges. While the structure may function ideally in the design stage, there are often bugs to work out when it goes live. BubbleUp will have worked out most of the glitches by this article's publication, but it may be a little while until things are "perfect." It's just the nature of the beast with this kind of undertaking.

Visit townofswanhills.com today to check out the Town's new and improved online image.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette