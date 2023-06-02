Town of Wakaw Responds to Water Outage

One month ago, maintenance work was done at the water pump house which resulted in the temporary shutdown of water services in the town. The Wakaw Recorder posed some questions to the Town Office who responded with information used in compiling this article.

As the population of the town has grown, it was identified that the existing pump was not large enough to serve the needs of the Town and in the fall of 2022 an order was placed for a replacement pump. It was also determined that the distribution header, a main component of the infrastructure which delivers treated water to the town also needed replacement. This type of maintenance and replacement is imperative to the continued delivery of treated water to the town. The expected life span of a header is roughly 80 years, but the varying factors of the water itself (dissolved mineral content, ph balance, etc.) play a part in determining the lifespan of infrastructure like this. With Wakaw’s water system being over 60 years old, a replacement of this sort is to be expected. The life span of a pump is expected to be roughly 25 years. It was also necessary to replace some of the water lines both inside the pumphouse and underground outside. The parts alone for this project exceeded $200,000, but Council regularly budgets money for water and sewer maintenance and improvements.

The contractor secured to complete the work was TSL Mechanical Inc. TSL is located in Lanigan and specializes in underground piping, water treatment plants, sewage lift stations, and mechanical installations. On May 2nd, the below-ground lines were excavated and replaced, as were the lines in the pumphouse, then backfilled and the water lines were slowly re-pressurized. It was during the pressurizing process that trouble was identified. The new underground lines had a fault and came apart under pressure. TSL was contacted and they returned to Wakaw. Part then, of the extended downtime for water service, was the time required for TSL to return from Lanigan. Once they were back on site, they immediately began re-excavating the line to fix the breach. Once the repair was made, the back-fill was completed and the start-up process was repeated with the water being back on and flowing by 12:30 am May 3rd.

The completion of the work did take longer than expected, and when preparing for any large-scale maintenance project such as this one, it is always hoped that the disruption will be minimal, but unforeseen issues are always a possibility. It is not possible to predict how all the different variables will play out and while best estimates can be given, they are just that, estimates. A bulk mailer was sent out through Canada Post prior to the maintenance occurring, advising Wakaw residents of the upcoming disruption, along with posts being made to social media. The advisory stated the water would be off for the whole of the business day and that there was a possibility it could be longer, and it was suggested people should be prepared. Although many other customers are served by water from Wakaw, it was only those living in town who were impacted both by the water disruption and the resultant Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory.

When the Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory was declared by the Water Security Agency, members of the Town’s public works department along with many students from Wakaw School canvassed the town to get the notice out to members of the community as quickly as possible. From SaskWater’s website, “PDWAs for SaskWater systems are most frequently issued during service and maintenance repairs that require the system to be depressurized for more than two hours. PDWAs issued under these circumstances are a precautionary measure because the quality of water cannot be verified while the system is depressurized. Once issued, PDWAs remain in effect until the system work is completed and two lab-tested water samples, taken 24 hours apart, confirm that the water quality meets regulatory standards.”

Precautionary Drinking Water Advisories are different from Emergency Boil Water Orders. Boil water orders are issued when there is a confirmed threat to public health such as microbial contamination. PDWAs are issued when a water quality problem may exist although no public health threat has been identified. The PDWA issued in Wakaw following the water outage on May 2, was to ensure that water ingested was safe. It did not relate to the safety of the water for washing and bathing. In the following days, the testing protocol was followed, and samples were collected and tested at the Saskatchewan Research Council to ensure the standards for water safety were met. The issuance and the rescinding of PDWAs are not under the control of municipalities, they merely advise the public when they occur.

The town office confirmed that they did receive an “extremely large number of calls” from residents between May 3rd and May 5th when the PDWA was ultimately lifted, about how long it would be in effect. As soon as the office received notification that the PDWA had been lifted, those same resources that had been utilized to advise of the implementation of the advisory, were once again out in force delivering notices that the advisory had been rescinded. As well the information was once again shared on social media. For whatever reason, it seems as though there were many people who were unaware that the water was going to be turned off for the day, as there were many calls made to the town office regarding the outage. Then of course, when the failure of the newly installed lines further delayed the return of service, more calls with messages were left on the town’s answering service, but since it was fully operational by the morning of May 3rd there were no further calls about the disruption, only the advisory.

While the Town and its staff recognized the impact the disruption of water service has on everyone’s day-to-day life, identifying the need for the work and then scheduling a time for the work to be done, is in the end, less disruptive to everyone than if the equipment suddenly failed and no one was able to have preparations in place. In that sort of instance, an even longer disruption might have ensued. Repairing and replacing aging parts is always more cost-effective than waiting for breakage to occur and then trying to mitigate the situation.

All-in-all the Town office shared, the community was patient and understanding of the situation, and they thank everyone for this.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder