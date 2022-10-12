Town of Taber is ready to bring back Halloween party in full force

With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly dealt with, public events are making a full return. One of these events that kids, in particular, can enjoy is the return of the town’s Halloween party. Emily Hembrough, Arts, Culture and Events Coordinator, was able to provide a rundown of what is all coming back this year on Monday, Oct. 31.

“Halloween on October 31, we’re bringing back the party,” said Hembrough. “It won’t just be the trick-or-treating that we did for the last couple of years, we’re bringing back the games, the party, and all the fun. We’re keeping the haunted house and we’re looking for donations and we’re looking for volunteers. There are lots of fun games — some of the original games that we have seen for years; the monster mouth beanbag toss, but there’s also going to be new ones like some more clown and carnival-themed games this year. We are going to add in a few new ones, keep some old ones, change it up a little bit, and try and make it better.”

The haunted house is currently being provided by the town, but they are hoping that someone would be willing to sponsor it for this year’s party. The party itself is just for kids who are 12 and under, whereas the haunted house is open to all ages.

“The haunted house, you can choose your scare level this year,” said Hembrough. “If little kids wanted to walk through, and obviously, we’re not going to scare them as bad as older kids. We tend to turn the lights up a little brighter for littler ones or any of the older ones who don’t wanna be scared too much. They can walk free and at least see the haunted house, but then we can make it a little scarier for the older ones that want to be scared.”

Following this discussion of the haunted house, Hembrough spoke on what parents of kids who have food allergies should be aware of when it comes to the candy that they’re handing out.

“We don’t usually follow too much, there is usually some Reese’s Pieces, but they are all individually wrapped. Parents could toss them out without fear of anything touching. There is nothing usually handmade, baked goods, or anything that is not wrapped.”

Finally, Hembrough discussed how people could help support this year‘s Halloween party.

“We sell posters at the front desk here in the Administration building and at the front desk at the pool,” said Hembrough. “They can either purchase the poster or bring in candy and get a poster. If they want to volunteer, they are welcome to either sign-up through our website or they can give me a call or email at ace@ taber.ca or 403-223-6013. Any and all candies are welcome — we love donations. I can’t think of anything we wouldn’t allow for candies as long as it is prepackaged.”

For any more additional information about this event, you can check out taber.ca/Halloween a website that the town set up for this year’s Halloween party.

Ian Croft, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times