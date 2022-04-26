Town of Stockton, NY, Chooses Solar Simplified to Bring Affordable, Renewable Energy to Residents and Local Businesses

Solar Simplified, a leading community solar platform, is expanding its footprint throughout New York State with an impending rollout in Stockton, NY.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockton is the latest township in New York to enroll in Solar Simplified's community solar program, which matches residents and businesses with local solar farms. As the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) continues to promote widespread solar adoption, New York residents, businesses, and governments alike are saving on energy costs by enrolling in community solar.

Other towns and villages in New York, such as the Town of Lancaster, are supporting clean energy by joining Solar Simplified's community solar program. As upstate New Yorkers brace for the rising cost of legacy energy sources—a certainty based on recently approved rate agreements—community solar offers welcomed relief and a guaranteed path to offsetting the rising costs.

Stockton Town Supervisor David Wilson has taken the lead in embracing Solar Simplified's promise of energy savings and hopes that residents and businesses will follow suit.

"We chose Solar Simplified because of how great and easy they were to work with," Wilson explained. "We have enrolled our municipal buildings and look forward to the benefits that community solar will bring to our community."

The collaboration between Solar Simplified and the Town of Stockton stands to benefit all enrolled residents and businesses, but the town's low and moderate income (LMI) residents are a particular focus of the initiative. At least 20% of Solar Simplified's local solar farms will be reserved for this population, who will see much-needed savings on their energy bills—while participating in the growing renewable movement.

"We hope to alleviate the pressure that rising energy prices have imposed on New Yorkers, and to do so in a sustainable manner," said Aviv Shalgi, Co-Founder and CEO of Solar Simplified. "In our mind, this mission starts with those who need relief the most, though we envision the benefits of community solar reaching everyone in Stockton."

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a Community Solar platform that seamlessly matches homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms. With no annual membership or enrollment fees, upfront costs, or lengthy contracts, Solar Simplified makes connecting to renewable solar energy simple and transparent. In turn, participants help support locally-produced clean energy and save money on their energy bills.

Residents, businesses and municipalities interested in learning more about Solar Simplified and Community Solar can contact Solar Simplified at (888)420-9831 or cs@solarsimplified.com for details and enrollment information.

