Town of Stettler council decides business fees will remain at 2023 levels

Stettler town council decided certain fees applied to businesses wishing to operate in municipal limits will not increase in 2024, but rather remain at their 2023 levels. The resolutions were passed at the Nov. 7 regular meeting of council.

Councillors heard two reports from Assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Kim Hymers regarding fees and licenses for businesses operating within Stettler’s corporate limits.

The first request for decision was the annual “business tax fee” rate which in past council meetings has been described as similar to a business license but charged to professions.

“Each year Town of Stettler council sets the business tax fees for the upcoming year; administration has conducted a review of our existing business taxes and the business tax bylaw 2154-22,” stated the staff report. “The last change to the business tax bylaw was in November, 2013 which increased the business tax fees from $125 to $150 for business tax rolls.”

The report went on to note the business tax fee was currently set at $150 per year and in 2023 was applied to 40 businesses. The staff predicted business tax fees in 2024 would generate $6,000.

Staff further recommended the business tax fee be left at $150 per year; councillors agreed, unanimously passing a resolution to that effect for 2024.

Business licenses

Next up was business license rate for 2024; these are the standard licenses the Town of Stettler issues to outfits operating in corporate limits.

“Each year Town of Stettler council sets the business license fees for the upcoming year; administration has conducted a review of our existing business licenses and the business license bylaw 1807-99,” stated the staff report.

Staff noted the Town of Stettler’s current $150 (resident) and $$350 (non-resident) per year business license fees were compared to a number of other Alberta municipalities and Hymers pointed out Stettler fell right in the middle of the pack while also recommending business license fees remain unchanged for 2024.

Lowest resident business license fee on the list was Ponoka at $100 per year while highest was Bonnyville at $200 per year. The report stated in 2023 the Town of Stettler issued 458 commercial business licenses, 46 home occupation business licenses and 62 non-resident business licenses.

Staff estimated revenue in 2024 from business license fees would be $97,300. It’s been stated at previous council meetings that revenue from business license and tax fees is allocated to the Stettler Regional Board of Trade.

Councillors unanimously passed a resolution keeping the Town of Stettler’s business license fees the same for 2024.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review