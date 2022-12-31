Town of Southey Council meeting

The Southey Town Council met on November 22 in Chambers. The meeting was approximately one hour long, and all council members were present.

There is a new donor plaque for the health Centre. Information will be going out on how to get your name on the plaque with donations.

CIBC provided information on their services to replace services from RBC. However, there would not be a local branch in Town. The Conexus Credit Union hasn’t responded to the Town.

When reviewing the financial statements, Council asked why they have a phone at the hall as it costs approximately $60/month. They concluded that it serves as a backup emergency location.

Public Works Report - they have been busy with snow removal; windrows have been removed, and the foreman is working on receiving quotes for budgeting in the near year.

CAO Report - there was an error from SAMA, which didn’t affect the Town’s assessment notice but how the Town’s books balanced with SAMAs. The CAO said she made corrections in Munisoft and now balances. The CAO has been working on letters of tax enforcement.

Recreation Services - After questions from the public arose about how the rink, curling rink, hall and seniors Centre were structured. Council discussed why there are boards versus not. A board runs the Rink and curling rink, and there is no board for the hall. The Town does not own the Seniors Centre. A board runs the rink without the Town having to hire staff. Several Councilors said the Rink Board does a very good job.

The hall has been rented every weekend for weddings and is completely booked until Christmas. Council plans to revisit hall rental rates.

New Business - Council voted to increase the staff Christmas bonus from $200 to $250; Council discussed home square footage minimums after a question about moving a tiny home onto a lot in an older section of the town came forward. Council decided to use 800 square feet as the minimum. The CAO said they could make this change in policy, not the bylaw.

Story continues

Business approval - Council approved a new business, Southey Vapes & Variety.

Council went into a closed session to discuss employee matters.

Jennifer Argue, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Last Mountain Times