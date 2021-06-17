Town provides tree watering bags to help promote urban forest

The Town of New Tecumseth is working to increase the tree canopy around town.

By planting young trees along boulevard areas, the trees will grow and provide future shade as well as enhance the beauty of the area.

If you would like to contribute to beautify your neighbourhood, you can help by using one of the tree watering bags that the Town will supply free of charge.

Tree watering bags are wrapped around the base of a tree and are designed to slowly release water directly to the tree roots. This keeps the trees hydrated and helps them grow.

The bags help keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

You will only have to fill up the bag about once a week if there is no rain, and more frequently during hot windy weather.

The system helps the tree establish a good root system and survive the establishment period – the first two to three years after its planted. If a tree survives past the initial two-year period, its chances of surviving and growing into a full mature tree is much higher.

The goal is to have boulevard tees grow into a healthy urban forest.

Residents with access to a boulevard tree that was planted between 2019 and 2021 are encouraged to participate.

You can call the or e-mail the Town to participate. Town staff will deliver the slow release watering bag and attach it to your tree.

Staff will pick up the bag at the end of October.

You can also help keep trees in your area healthy by watering the tree yourself.

Turn the hose on very slightly so a small trickle of water is coming out. Place the hose beside the tree for 30 minutes to an hour. Do this only once per week.

You can use a five gallon pail as a measure. Some people will drill a small hole at the base of the pail and let the water drain out slowly. This should be done only one per week.

Make sure you don't over water, as a tree will die from too much water.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times