Town Park revitalization done

The Town of Gananoque has announced the completion of the Town Park Revitalization Project.

The municipality also indicated that council has passed a bylaw to formally name the Band Shell the William "Bill" Reese Band Shell, as per the recommendation of the Municipal Heritage Advisory Panel.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was to take place on Thursday on the front steps of Town Hall, but was postponed to Friday.

Through a funding contribution agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Rural Economic Development, a grant was received for the purpose of rehabilitating the Town Park. The town engaged Environmental Contracting Services Inc., to complete the Town Park Revitalization Project to update and beautify the grounds, pathways, lighting and courtyard.

The hope is that with this project now being completed, it will create opportunities for tourism, farmers/craft markets, special events and general community enjoyment in Gananoque.

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times