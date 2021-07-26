Get out of town with these nonstop flights from Columbia to 10 cities
When you’re taking a vacation, every minute counts. Connecting flights leave room for variability and place yes another obstacle between travelers and their destinations.
The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is relatively small when compared to other national airports, so while its nonstop flight offerings aren’t quite as robust as some of its peers, travelers still have a handful of selections to choose from.
CAE advertises 36 nonstop flights to 11 cities, though nonstop flights are only available in 10 cities at this time. New York City has halted nonstop services due to COVID-19.
Here are your nonstop flight options currently being offered by CAE.
City: Atlanta, Georgia
Airline: Delta Air Lines
Estimated flight time: One hour
Days offered: Daily
City: Charlotte, North Carolina
Airline: American Airlines
Estimated flight time: One hour five minutes
Days offered: Daily
City: Chicago, Illinois
Airline: United Airlines
Estimated flight time: Two hours 20 minutes
Days offered: Daily
City: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Airline: American Airlines
Estimated flight time: Two hours 40 minutes
Days offered: Daily
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Airline: Silver Airways
Estimated flight time: One hour 40 minutes
Days offered: Sunday and Thursday
City: Miami, Florida
Airline: American Airlines
Estimated flight time: One hour 44 minutes
Day offered: Saturday
City: Orlando, Florida
Airline: Silver Airways
Estimated flight time: One hour 55 minutes
Days offered: Sunday and Thursday
City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Airline: American Airlines
Estimated flight time: One hour 46 minutes
Days offered: Daily
City: Tampa, Florida
Airline: Silver Airways
Estimated flight time: One hour 55 minutes
Days offered: Sunday and Thursday
City: Washington, D.C.
Airline: United Airlines (Dulles) or American Airlines (Reagan National)
Estimated flight time: One hour 27 minutes
Days offered: Daily