Town of Lincoln bans TikTok on all work devices

The Town of Lincoln has banned the popular social media app TikTok on all corporate-issued devices and internet networks at Town facilities.

Precautions and concerns over TikTok’s data collection methods and their access to the contents on devices and through networks have led to the decision.

“Cybersecurity and privacy are of the utmost importance when it comes to our staff, residents, and visitors,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor, Sandra Easton. “It is important that we take this precautionary measure as we continue to learn more about the threats of TikTok to cybersecurity.”

The ban follows suit with the direction of the Government of Canada and Province of Ontario, along with other local municipalities across the province who have also issued bans on the social media platform.

Anyone visiting Town of Lincoln facilities can no longer access TikTok while using the Town’s wired or wireless internet network.

The Town is still available on its corporate social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News