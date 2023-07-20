Town left with ‘crazy paving’ after workmen replace stones with tarmac

The stretch of black tarmac runs directly alongside the Grade I listed Llwyd Mansion, which dates back to the 15th century - Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Residents in a historic market town have complained about the “crazy paving” left on their streets after workmen replaced missing paving stones with tarmac.

Broadband contractors ripped up the original stone paving in Oswestry, Shropshire last week during work but instead of replacing the paving, they filled the holes with tarmac, leaving a zig-zag of asphalt along the street.

The 25ft stretch of black tarmac runs directly alongside the Grade I listed Llwyd Mansion, which dates back to the 15th century.

Shoppers and workers in the area said the replacement is a trip hazard and branded it a “disgrace” to be in front of such a historically important building.

The town’s MP Helen Morgan also slammed the “haphazard repair work” and has written to Shropshire Council demanding answers.

The authority said the work was undertaken by contractors working on behalf of Openreach who refilled the holes when the paving stones were damaged.

But locals say nothing has been done to fix the problem since the mess was left behind last week.

Father-of-one Darren Porter, 34, of Oswestry, said: “It’s a disgrace how they have left it and it needs sorting out straight away.

“This zig-zag of crazy paving is not in keeping with the historic character of the area and I just can’t believe how they made such a mess.

A builder, who would only give his first name as Dave, said: “In my experience from working from slabs you can just lift them off without having to break them so I don’t understand why they’ve had to do this.

“It’s a mess and it’s raised in certain parts so it could be a trip hazard.

“It’s in front of the second oldest building in town. Why would they do it in front of such an historic building?”

Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan said: “Residents of Oswestry want to live in a town they can take pride in.

“I have written to the chief executive demanding an explanation of how this has been allowed to happen and what they are going to do to remedy it.

“I know that local councillors, residents, and businesses are up in arms about this.

“They want the best for Oswestry and deserve a proper explanation from Shropshire Council – and, more importantly, a proper solution.”

A council spokesperson said that contractors undertook the work on behalf of Openreach.

They said: “Unfortunately it would appear that a number of the stone slabs were damaged whilst being removed and it would not have been safe to relay these, hence the need for an interim reinstatement to keep the area safe for the public.

“We completely understand the frustration of local residents, but under current national legislation utilities companies are permitted to do this type of repair provided that a permanent repair of the surface is complete within six months.

“We totally understand that to wait this long will not be acceptable, and we are already taking steps to put pressure on Openreach to prioritise a permanent repair sooner than the permitted timescale.”

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “As is sometimes the case, we’ve put a temporary repair in place here to keep the pavement open and safe for local residents.

“We know that the permanent fix needs to happen as quickly as possible, as the temporary tarmac is very different to the existing surface.

“Yesterday (Wed) we received a number of paving stone samples that we’re matching up with the help of the local council.

“As soon as the new stones are delivered, our contractor will be back out to remove the dark tarmac and replace it with the new surface.

“We know how important it is to carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible, and return the pavement to how it previously was.”