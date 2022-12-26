Town high streets lead Boxing Day retail revival amid train strike chaos

Shoppers begin to arrive early at Fremlin Walk in Maidstone, Kent - SWNS

Traditional town high streets led the revival of Boxing Day sales on Monday as shoppers flocked to local towns over cities amid train strikes.

The RMT union's latest walkout, which is due to end on Tuesday morning, saw rail services cancelled across the country.

But bargain hunters were not deterred, with footfall at shops up 50 per cent on last year by midday, according to analysts Springboard.

Sunny weather is thought to have boosted the “bounce back”, while analysts pointed out that last year’s sales fell on a Sunday, with shorter shopping hours.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s insights director, said: “I was expecting around 15 per cent, but nothing like 50 per cent. So it is very surprising, but very encouraging… It demonstrates that when people can go out shopping, they do.”

Coastal towns are enjoying a resurgence from the pandemic, with footfall at 84 per cent of 2019 levels.

Historic towns are back at 73 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, and market towns at 72 per cent. In comparison, regional cities only have 60 per cent as many shoppers as before Covid hit.

Shops in cities were hit harder than those in towns during the pandemic years, research by the Centre for Cities think-tank has found. Working from home and fewer commuters are thought to have caused the reduction.

“The bigger cities seem to be doing ok, which they hadn’t been in the run-up to Christmas because of the rail strikes,” Ms Wehrle said.

Pre-December, footfall had been as much as 90 per cent of 2019 levels, she said, but once the train strikes began it widened again.

While Central London saw the biggest increase in footfall, where it was up 139 per cent on last year, it is outer London that is closer to returning to pre-Covid normality. The outer boroughs are just 13 per cent off the footfall of three years ago.

Most Tube lines were running yesterday, unaffected by strikes.

The UK is in the middle of the third national rail strike this month. Disruption from the strikes, however, is expected to last for days, with another round of strikes to follow from 3 January and engineering works scheduled across many lines in the interim.

The impact of strikes on Boxing Day itself, when very few trains run even in a normal year, was likely to be limited, although the ensuing logistical difficulties may have changed plans for families who would otherwise stay with relatives for several days.

However, the strikes are expected to have had a negative impact across the festive period, a crucial time for retailers.

The British Retail Consortium warned earlier that: “Rail strikes will limit both shopper and commuter traffic at a time when footfall is still recovering from the pandemic.

"For many retailers, the weeks running up to Christmas, and post-Christmas sales, are the most important sales period of the year, and the strikes will undoubtedly make things even harder for some businesses.

"Meanwhile, strikes can make it difficult for customers making trips to major cities to buy gifts and make arrangements for the festive season."

Retail parks have lagged behind in the bounce back from Covid, in part because such locations do not offer the same dining and entertainment experience as high streets.

“People want to go out for a meal and you can’t necessarily do that in a retail park,” said Ms Wehrle.

The shopping surge came despite warnings that the cost of living crisis would hit overall spending. This week, Barclaycard said it expected the average shopper to spend £229 in the post-Christmas sales, down £19 on last year.

Although this remains a cause for concern for retailers hit by rising costs and shrinking budgets, it needn’t mean fewer people visiting brick-and-mortar shops.

Ms Wehrle said tighter budgets were likely to actually boost the number of people heading to in-person shops because they needed to make sure they were spending their money well.

“What happens is that when people have less of a budget they tend to be more discerning, and therefore want to see their potential purchases in the physical world rather than online. They become more cautious.

“They are also more warey of having to send things back and potentially pay for the postage.”