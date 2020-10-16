After town hall wraps up, Biden sticks around to take questions from audience

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's town hall was over, but he wasn't done speaking with voters.

The former vice president stayed behind after his 90-minute ABC News town hall Thursday night to answer additional questions from voters who sat in the audience. Nearly 30 minutes after the town hall finished, the Biden was seen on ABC's livestream continuing to speak to the audience at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Biden, who was seated and not wearing a mask during the town hall, put on his mask and walked around the stage while addressing questions that some of the audience members still had. Members of the audience also put on their masks after the town hall finished and maintained social distance while seated.

One audience member pulled out a note card with his question written on it, which the former vice president answered. Biden answered questions on sending in the National Guard to stop protests, as well as the Muslim travel ban, according to ABC News reporter Johnny Verhovek.

President Donald Trump, who also had a town hall Thursday evening in Miami, stuck around afterwards to take photos with some of the members of the audience.

Several of the audience members at Biden's town hall were still undecided about voting for the former vice president or even voting at all.

During the town hall, Biden hinted that he was willing to take some extra time to talk to voters.

Cedric, a Black progressive voter from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, asked Biden during the event how he is going to turn out young Black voters under 30.

Biden spoke about giving more funding to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as to Title 1 schools. The former vice president also highlighted investing into Black entrepreneurs.

During his answer, moderator George Stephanopoulos interjected asking the voter whether he had heard enough to convince him to vote for the former vice president.

“I think so,” the voter replied.

“There's a lot more if you want to hang out afterwards, I'll tell you more.” Biden told the young voter.

