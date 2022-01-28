Town Hall update includes donation offer from Flato
There was no news from negotiations of agreements with the potential buyer of the old Dundalk town hall and for community cultural use.
But a report on the Southgate consent agenda on Jan. 19 reported that a naming rights agreement is on the horizon with Flato Developments. The possible contribution would be $35,000 per year for 20 years.
In Markham, the company has been a major donor to the Flato Markham Theatre, with a five-year naming rights agreement in 2012, and a renewed 20-year sponsorship announced in 2017.
There already had been a mention in the draft sale agreement for the former town hall of Southgate having the right to place a sign on the exterior of the building.
Another development is further involvement by JunCtian Community Initiatives in the project.
M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald