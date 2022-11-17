New town council to be sworn in Tuesday night

Niagara-on-the-Lake's new town council will convene for the first time when it holds its inaugural meeting at the Court House on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Like all regular council meetings, the inaugural is open to the public.

Doors open at 6:30 and the meeting will begin at 7.

Space is limited, though, and seats will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The inauguration is a formal ceremony traditionally held at the Court House.

Newly elected and re-elected councillors alike will be formally sworn in during the brief meeting.

A reception will follow.

The new council's first official meeting is not until Dec. 13.

“Outgoing councillors are invited to attend and speak, if they wish,” a town spokesperson said in an email.

The new council is comprised of Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa and Couns. Tim Balasiuk, Gary Burroughs, Wendy Cheropita, Adriana Cater Vizzari, Maria Mavridis, Sandra O’Connor, Nick Ruller and Erwin Wiens.

Evan Loree, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report