Town Council News – June 28, 2023

Councillor Bob Clermont absent.

Request For Decision (RFD)

Council reviewed two RFDs:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

· Alberta Municipalities Conference Attendance: This year’s ABMunis conference will take place on September 27- 29 in Edmonton at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Council passed motions advising administration to register Town Council members and the CAO to attend the Alberta Municipalities conference in Edmonton from September 27 – 29 and to invite two representatives from Big Lakes County.

· Library Financial Review: The library is required to present its yearly financial review to the Town Council as per the Library Act. Council passed a motion to accept the 2022 Library Financial Review as information.

CAO Report

· Bell and Trinus were onsite on June 21 to install the SuperNet. The Town Office (other than Registries) internet is now running off the SuperNet.

· Attended the BDSHA Housing Needs Assessment stakeholder engagement session on June 23 in Barrhead hosted by Gary Gordon from Gordon and Associates.

· Met with Gary Gordon on June 14 from Gordon and Associates. He is working for BDSHA on completing a housing needs assessment for the area.

· Lemonade Day was held on June 17; five stands took part.

· FCSS held an event for our seniors on June 19 at the Keyano Centre as a delayed seniors’ week celebration. This included lunch, entertainment, and activities.

· Continued working on Canada Day BBQ preparations. The BBQ will be at the Community Park between 12:00 – 3:00 PM on July 1.

· Continued working through the costing associated with the wildfire evacuation in preparation for payments and potential disaster recovery qualifying costs.

Operations And Infrastructure

· The reservoir upgrade project will resume on July 4, with the commissioning of the gas generator. Once complete, the mechanical installations will be completed next. The intent is to complete system commissioning in the first two weeks of August.

· Culvert and catch basin replacements on Kowalski and Pan Am will likely take place in mid-August. Both projects will require that portions of the roads, Freeman and Pan Am, be shut down for a time.

· PW will work with AEP and Alberta Lands to complete the upgrades to Freeman River, Trappers Cabin, and Freeman Lake with new fire pit installs.

· Pothole patching and road tarring will continue as weather allows.

· The new Plaza Park should be completed towards the end of June or the start of July. There are decorative rocks remaining to be placed in the planters.

· An interview was conducted for the open Supervisory position.

· Four summer students have been hired for the summer season.

Reports

· Mayor Craig Wilson reported on the presentation for the needs assessment for social and senior housing in the region, describing it as a good collaborative effort. The Swan Hills representatives were able to put forward what they would like to see for Swan Hills.

· Councillor Jeff Goebel reported that he had been informed that Swan Hills had been without an ambulance beginning on about Friday, June 23, through the weekend. He made inquiries to representatives of AHS by email, receiving a reply from Rita Foster, site manager for the Swan Hills and Barrhead Healthcare Centres. They discussed the issue, and Foster forwarded Councilor Goebel’s email to senior AHS managers. Councilor Goebel stressed the importance of the community having an available ambulance, particularly with the hospital running under restricted service hours. He had received word that the ambulance was back on Monday, June 26 but hasn’t heard further word back in response to his inquiries. He will continue to pursue this inquiry.

Story continues

· Councillor Dean LaBerge attended a Chamber of Commerce meeting on June 15. They are working on repainting the posts of the highway signs and have discussed rebranding the organization with a new logo and revamped Facebook page.

· Councillor Terry Kuyek reported on a GROWTH Alberta meeting on June 15. Marvin Polls has resigned from Wild Alberta.

-Councilor Kuyek also reported on Lemonade Day; the event went very well, with the community coming out to support the kids.

Councillor Kuyek also reported on the GROWTH Alberta AGM on June 28. Janet Jabush will remain as Chairperson, and Peter Kuelken will remain as Vice Chair. Councilor LaBerge has been appointed as GROWTH’s representative on the Wild AB committee.

· Councillor Liz Krawiec reported on a series of Community Futures meetings on June 15 (Executive, IRC, AGM, and regular meetings). There was a lot of concern about how many businesses will be able to repay their provincial government loans issued during the pandemic.

· Councillor Krawiec also reported that Communities in Bloom and their helping volunteers have continued to work on Devonian Park. They have installed gravel on the two smaller tree planters. They plan to install gravel on the central tree planter and place decorative boulders.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette