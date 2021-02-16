Town Council News – Feb 10th, 2020

·9 min read

Councillor Goelbel Absent

Request For Decision (RFD)

Five RFDs were reviewed and then passed:

· 2021 Census Support: Statistics Canada is requesting that Municipal Councils make a motion of support for the 2021 Census. The result of the census will have an impact on many programs and services that benefit our community. The Council of Swan Hills supports the 2021 Census and encourages all residents to complete their census questionnaire online at www.census.gc.ca as accurate and complete census data supports programs and services that benefit our community.

· Advisory Board Policing Priorities: Council received the Report on Municipal Policing Priorities from the Alberta Police Interim Advisory Board. This report was developed by the Alberta Police Interim Advisory Board and sent to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. The report deals with the Board’s recommendations for 2021-2022 policing priorities.

· 2021 Returning Officer Appointment: In preparation for the 2021 municipal elections to be held on Oct 18th, 2021, it is necessary to appoint a Returning Officer if the Returning Officer is to be someone other than the secretary (chief administrative officer or designated officer of a municipality). The returning Officer is responsible for ensuring the election meets the requirements of the Local Authorities Election Act. Council appointed Mr. Douglas Borg as the Returning Officer for the 2021 Municipal Election.

· Barrhead Victim Services Donation: Barrhead Victim Services is seeking donations to make various themed gift baskets for a raffle draw. The proceeds will be used to help with direct client services such as emergency hotel rooms etc. Council approved a motion to donate promotional items to Barrhead Victim Services for their gift basket raffle.

· Capital Region Assessment Services Commission Appointment: The Town of Swan Hills is a member of the Capital Region Assessment Services Commission (CRASC). This Commission looks after assessment complaints on behalf of the Town and assembles trained Assessment Review Board Service panellists to facilitate complaint hearings if required. The CRASC requires a Council member to be appointed as a representative to the Commission. Council appointed Councillor Kuyek as a representative, and Councillor Webster will serve as an alternate representative to the Capital Region Assessment Services Commission.

COVID-19 Municipality Update

The province released its Path Forward plan for reopening. Step 1 of the plan went into place on Feb 8th, allowing restaurants to reopen to dine-in customers with restrictions; school children are now allowed to participate in some sport and performance activities, including the use of offsite facilities, in groups of 10 or less; and one on one training is now permitted in gyms. These changes will allow Swan Hills to open up the swimming pool for private swimming lessons. Alberta will move to the next step (step 2) when hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fall below 450, with a three-week period between moving from one step to another. With the province entering step 1 on Feb 8th, the earliest that we would move to step 2 is Mar 1st. Step 3 requires hospitalizations to be under 300, and step four requires less than 150 hospitalizations.

The province announced the Critical Worker Benefit today, which will give a one-time payment of $1200 to around 380,000 critical workers in the public and private sectors. Workers will have to have worked at least 300 hours from Oct 12th, 2020, to Jan 31st, 2021. In the private sector, employers will have to apply for this benefit on behalf of their employees. Workers in the private sector have to be making less than $25/hour to be eligible. Workers in the public sector do not have to apply for this benefit; they will get it automatically.

Tax Assessment Discussion

The Town is starting to get the first round of residential, non-residential, and linear assessments. Preliminary reports indicat a drop in the Town’s assessments by $11 million, with the majority of the losses in residential assessments. Last year residential assessments totalled around $61 million, and this year the total is just over $52 million. Last year non-residential assessments totalled just over $32 million, and this year the total is just over $30 million. If Council decides to keep the millrate status quo, the town will collect about $182,000 less this year. The Town’s interim budget was built on collecting the same amount of taxes as last year; there will be some hard work to reconcile this discrepancy. Since 2015 there has been a drop of close to $64 million in assessments.

A number of factors affect the residential assessments, including the value of homes and the price at which homes are selling. The marketplace dictates the amount of the assessments. The two choices are to raise the mill rate or cut expenses. The expenses have already been cut so much that it is hard to see where more cuts are possible.

CAO Report

· The weekly briefings with Alberta Health continue. There isn’t really anything new coming out of these that the public doesn’t already know. Some of the municipalities were upset with the government regarding how they handled the restrictions on arenas. Many municipalities had asked to know whether arenas would be able to open or not by Feb 1st, as this was a deadline for the municipalities to make their decisions as to whether they would remove the ice from their arenas or not. The provincial government then announced on Feb 6th that limited school and minor sports training would be permitted in groups of up to 10 people, which included hockey.

· Preparations continue for the Safety Codes Council of Alberta audit, which will start on Feb 22nd, as well as the Safety Codes Council of Alberta self-audit (which is due in Mar.).

· Spoke with a representative from Alberta Parks about the campgrounds in the area. The province is willing to perform replacements and repairs on the facilities. They may enter into an agreement with the town where these details are in the agreement's appendix. They inquired about the cookhouse at Trapper Lea’s as the roof is in bad shape; do we want to keep it or tear it down? Councillors confirmed the desire to keep the cookhouse. The Town will be looking at entering 5-year leases for the campgrounds. It may take months to complete the repairs and replacements at the campgrounds, which is why these details would be added to the agreement in an appendix. The old cabin at Trapper Lea’s will be taken down because it is beyond repair and a safety hazard at this point.

· Work continues on the new Town of Swan Hills logo and website.

Operations and Infrastructure

· The Emergency Fire Water pump at the Water Treatment Plant is on hold while the Town reviews options to provide back up power to the building.

· The failed sewage lift station pump is delayed for an additional two weeks due to the pandemic.

· All regulatory requirements of the Transfer Station land disposition are now complete. The hybrid survey and the related documents have been submitted and accepted by AEP.

· The WTP has been having chlorine scale problems, which resulted in a system failure, Friday, Feb 5th. Capitol H2O will work through the problem to restore operations.

· Work on the fireguard may be able to start early, possibly by next week. Information on the fireguard project has been posted to the Town of Swan Hills Facebook page.

· The Town has received the first payment from FRIAA of $100,000 to get work started on the fireguard. More funds will be available as the Town submits more claims to continue the work.

Reports

· Mayor Craig Wilson reported on a town hall conference with Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. A lot of questions were asked, but there were minimal answers given. There were a number of irate mayors over the issue of arenas, with the province having had been firm on not reopening the areas and then changing their minds on allowing minor sports such as minor hockey with restrictions.

· Councillor Dan Gosselin reported on an economic development working group meeting on Feb 8th. They discussed the Council’s decision on the new town logo and reviewed their asset list.

· Councillor Carol Webster reported on a meeting of the Yellowhead Regional Chamber of Commerce. One of the first actions they are undertaking is writing a letter to Premier Kenney on behalf of the Chambers of Commerce of Whitecourt, Swan Hills, Fox Creek, Onoway, and Hinton. The letter asks the province to re-evaluate the parameters for businesses' opening or closing to reflect the local COVID-19 risks.

-GROWTH Alberta and Wild Alberta will be holding two virtual tourism recovery meetings by Zoom on Feb 24th at 10 AM and Mar 3rd. The meetings will be capped at 20 people to facilitate discussion with tourism operators. They are inviting tourism companies and organizations to participate. They will be discussing strategies to develop and expand the tourism industry. The GROWTH executive board had a meeting. Councillor Webster will be sending out email invitations to local tourism operators, inviting them to take part in the regional tourism development initiative.

-The Government of Alberta has given GROWTH three options; amalgamate with another organization; close down this organization; or keep the organization going. The executive is recommending that the board move forward with re-establishing a new mandate and developing a new direction, and reviewing the membership structure. The full board will be meeting on Feb 23rd to discuss these options. Wild Alberta will remain open regardless of the outcome.

· Councillor Elizabeth Krawiec reported on the EDC working group meeting on Feb 8th. They discussed upcoming events; The Swan Hills Snow-Goers are hoping to be able to host the ASA Jamboree snowmobile rally on Mar 27th; Swancicle Days is tentatively booked for March 13 and 14, depending on what is happening with the public health restrictions, a final decision has not been made as to whether or not it will be cancelled. Communities in Bloom had their first meeting for the year last week.

-At the health board meeting on Feb 9th, the issue of needing nurses was highlighted; one nursing position has been open for two years, and one of the current nurses will be retiring soon. The Detox program at the hospital is still being well utilized.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette

Latest Stories

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard go public with romance

    Rudolph and Bouchard announced their love on a Valentine's Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

  • NBA postpones Pistons at Mavericks due to severe weather, power outages in Dallas

    Severe winter weather in Texas has resulted in the NBA's first weather postponement of the season.

  • Atlanta mayor: Fans not welcome to travel to NBA All-Star Game amid pandemic

    The All-Star Game is the NBA's biggest annual party. Atlanta's mayor is not interested in playing host.

  • DeAndre Hopkins makes hard pitch for former Texans teammate J.J. Watt to join him in Arizona

    It appears to be open season on recruiting J.J. Watt.

  • Report: Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell to have knee surgery, miss at least 4 weeks

    Russell has been in and out of Minnesota's lineup with knee pain.

  • Champions League return might give us something we haven’t seen in years

    The common theme of the last decade has been that, when the wealthiest got it right, they had the resources to go the distance in everything. That might change in 2021

  • Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested again in drug syndicate bust

    Scott Miller won two medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

  • Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

    Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to press the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing because China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs.

  • World Series odds: Bettors are going crazy for the New York Mets to win it all

    The Mets acquired Francisco Lindor, and bettors are happily backing them.

  • Draymond Green calls 'bulls***,' rips NBA's double standard in player trades

    Draymond Green didn't hold back in a three-minute long critique of the NBA.

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady left Patriots for Buccaneers to 'try a different way' to win

    Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady came to Tampa to show he could win in "a different way" than he did in New England.

  • Gus Mahlzahn hired at UCF, Jalen Johnson leaves Duke, Chickens head for war 

    The Gus Bus has parked in Orlando. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to UCF’s hiring of former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Is the playoff the ceiling for the Knights?  Impact freshman Jalen Johnson opted out of the rest of Duke’s season this week. Is it fair to criticize Johnson’s move?  Finally, the Chickens took to the battlefield…seriously. 

  • Winter wonderland awaits start of Toronto FC training camp Wednesday

    Toronto FC opens training camp Wednesday in a winter wonderland, with a new coach in Chris Armas and the hope that the search for a third designated player is close to completion. Other questions remain as TFC kicks off the post-Greg Vanney era. Where Toronto will play its home games is chief among them, after the club finished out the 2020 season in East Hartford, Conn. TFC ended up playing just four games at BMO Field last season due to the pandemic. Florida seems a likely option given the current border restrictions. Team president Bill Manning has mentioned Tampa and the team is no stranger to Orlando, having held pre-season there in the past. "We're looking at a number of different sites that make sense," GM Ali Curtis said Tuesday. "Hopefully warmer weather." Toronto has been given permission to open camp early to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Forge FC, which will determine who will face Mexico's Club Leon in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round of 16, which is scheduled to start April 6-8. February in Toronto is more about snow than soccer, however, and Torontonians, including Curtis, found themselves shovelling driveways and shivering Tuesday in the wake of a winter storm. Still, Toronto players are supposed to train Wednesday, with most having already observed the necessary quarantine and testing. "We expect most of the players to be in (Wednesday)," said Curtis. "It's been a challenge, I'll say that," he added. The club has had to ensure players got here and then keep track of the hoops they have to jump through before they can start training. Changes to the start of the season — now set for April 17 — only complicated matters. Most other MLS clubs will report March 1 for a seven-day quarantine period, with team training set to start March 8. Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, the Philadelphia Union, and Portland Timbers, who have already qualified for the Champions League, can report Feb. 24. Toronto can work out under a bubble at its north Toronto training centre and may spend more time at BMO Field, where the playing surface has underground heating (unlike the training facility). "With the right temperatures and things like that, we'll be able to train outside at BMO Field. But then if we need to be inside because of too much snow or because of really cold temperatures, we'll train in the bubble," said Curtis. That includes designated players Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore, who are both expected to be in camp Wednesday. As for a third DP to fill the void left by Pablo Piatti, Toronto has been linked to Colombian international forward Rafael Santos Borre. Currently with Argentina's River Plate, the 25-year-old has also spent time with Colombia's Deportivo Cali and Spain's Atletico Madrid and Villarreal. MLS's amended primary transfer window opens March 10 and runs through June 1. "We're hopeful that we can get a DP signing done within that window, so we do have some time," said Curtis, who declined to name names. "Ideally you'd love someone to be signed and ready to go tomorrow but that's not going to happen. "The goal is to get a designated player in before the window closes. I'm confident that that will happen, but we've got to sort through all the details." The difficulty in travelling these days has not made it any easier. Curtis and Manning both racked up the frequent flyer miles in prying Pozuelo away from Belgium's Genk in March 2019. Asked what it's like chasing a target during the pandemic, Curtis laughed and replied: "It's terrible." "In some ways its even more stressful," he added. "Sometimes you're like 'I've just got to get on a plane and go knock on the door until they let you in and get it done.' Here it's more phone calls, more Zooms. You feel like you have less control over a deal." There will be familiar faces with defenders Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta, whose contracts expired at the end of last season, expected to be back. Against the odds, Toronto managed to finished the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season second overall at 13-5-5 only to disappointingly fall 1-0 to expansion Nashville SC at the first playoff hurdle Nov. 24. Curtis expects the club to spend "the majority" of training camp in Toronto. But he says things could change after the Canadian Championship final. "After that, our games will be either abroad, whether that's the U.S. or in some other countries," said Curtis. Toronto has spent part of its training camp in Mexico in the past to prepare for the Champions League, CONCACAF's flagship club competition. Curtis said he is awaiting an update from his medical staff on the status of forward Ayo Akinola, who missed a Canada camp during the off-season due to injury. Akinola is already in Toronto, however. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of minus-3 C, with wind chill feeling like minus-22 in the morning and minus-5 in the afternoon. More snow is expected Thursday. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Keyontae Johnson says cardiologist sitting courtside may have saved his life after collapse

    The Florida standout's scary collapse could have been a lot scarier.

  • De Bruyne set for return for Man City, Gundogan misses out

    MANCHESTER, England — Kevin De Bruyne could be in line for a return to Manchester City’s team for the Premier League match at Everton on Wednesday after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury. The Belgium midfielder has returned to full training and is feeling “much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday, adding that De Bruyne will be part of the squad making the short journey to Goodison Park. De Bruyne, English soccer's reigning player of the year, has missed seven matches in all competitions — five coming in the league — since hobbling off in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Jan. 20. While one key midfielder might be back, another looks to be out after Guardiola said the match against Everton would come too soon for Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan, who is in the most prolific form of his career with 11 goals in his last 12 league games, hurt his right groin near the end of the 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday. “He feels really good but he won’t travel as we don’t want to take a risk,” Guardiola said. "Maybe if it was a final or something special and we needed him, we would take a risk but in the moment we don’t want to lose him. “We have many games ahead, that’s why it’s not a big issue but we have to be careful.” City heads to Everton with a seven-point lead over second-place Manchester United and third-place Leicester after winning its last 11 games in the league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Will Gus Malzahn be successful at UCF? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss UCF’s hiring of Gus Malzahn and if they believe the marriage will be a successful one.

  • Liverpool pounces on errors to earn 2-0 win v Leipzig in CL

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Liverpool’s players will take any help they can get as the stuttering English champions look to snap out of an alarming slump in form. With two defensive blunders, Leipzig obliged in the Champions League on Tuesday. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane pounced on errors to score Liverpool’s goals in a 2-0 win over the German team in the first leg of their last-16 match, giving the Reds some respite from their imploding Premier League title defence. The Champions League is the only trophy Liverpool can win this season now the team has dropped out of the top four in the Premier League unexpectedly early, and Jurgen Klopp’s side is already in sight of the quarterfinals. “A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again,” Klopp said. “And tonight the boys didn’t, and I’m really happy for them.” Salah latched on to a misplaced pass from Marcel Sabitzer back to defender Lukas Klostermann in the 53rd minute, before racing into the area and slotting his finish past former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Only five minutes later, a long ball forward was misjudged by Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, allowing Mane to run clean through and dispatch a similarly sharp effort beyond Gulacsi. The first leg of the teams’ last-16 match was played at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the pandemic. Aside from its two-goal advantage, Liverpool will have the added benefit of playing the second leg on March 10 at its home stadium, Anfield, albeit without fans allowed. Klopp struck a defiant mood ahead of the match, insisting he would not be quitting or taking a break despite looking worn down by his team’s dreadful run of results of late. The Reds, who have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games, are now in sixth place and battling just to qualify for next season’s Champions League. This win, against a team in second place in the Bundesliga and which reached the Champions League semifinals last season, will be a morale-booster, then. Klopp wasn't getting too carried away, though. “We cannot build mentality giants in one game,” he said, “but tonight we were good.” The victory did come with a welcome clean sheet, however, which is a rarity these days for Liverpool’s injury-hit defence that was again being propped up by new signing Ozan Kabak and midfielder Jordan Henderson. “We just want to keep fighting, every time we play,” said Henderson, Liverpool's captain. “There's been a lot of difficult situations throughout the season but we've just got to keep going. And tonight was a good step in the right direction for us.” Leipzig had its chances, not least when Dani Olmo headed against the base of the post in the fifth minute from Angelino’s left-wing cross. Christopher Nkunku, played through on goal early in the second half, also was denied by the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Alisson. Then, in almost the final action of the game, Hwang Hee-chan was sent in on goal by a pass from U.S. international Tyler Adams, only to clip his shot over the sliding Alisson but beyond the far post. At the other end Liverpool had threatened early through Salah, whose deft chip was batted away by Gulacsi, and Roberto Firmino, who had a headed goal disallowed because the ball had just run out of play before Mane sent in a cross. “It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed," Klopp said. "Leipzig can be a real monster. The way they overrun teams in the Bundesliga, they’re good at everything. We controlled the game in an exceptional way.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Coyotes 'exploring' legal action after deep dive into club's alleged business practices

    The Arizona Coyotes are exploring legal options after an investigative report shining a negative light on the club's leadership was published.

  • Coaches group wants NCAA to cut down on players faking injuries during games

    The AFCA wants the NCAA to cut down on players going down to stop play during games. But how can the issue effectively be addressed?

  • Guardiola worried virus cases in soccer could soar in March

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is concerned players could become infected with the coronavirus if they fly away to play for their countries in World Cup qualifying in March, potentially damaging his team’s bid for titles this season in the process. “The moment you take planes and go to other places, everything can happen,” Guardiola said Tuesday. City was one of three Premier League teams -- along with Fulham and Aston Villa -- to have games called off across December and January because of COVID-19 outbreaks at their training grounds. Domestic soccer in England briefly looked in danger of having to be cancelled as infection rates at clubs soared around the festive period, but they have returned to manageable levels in recent weeks with the country back under lockdown since last month. Guardiola fears that could change once players head off for international duty, with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The scheduled games involve more than 3,000 players — many with clubs in Europe — set to fly around the world to join national teams. “I think the Premier League should be concerned about this, all the leagues (should be) concerned,” Guardiola said. “I know the national federations need to play — for the (World Cup) qualification, for the friendly games for their preparation for the European Championship in the summer time, this is normal. “But the reason why there were a lot of cases in the Premier League and now there are no cases is because people don’t move. Home and training centre, game, home. No more than this. All the restaurants are closed, just go to buy essential food. Here we are in the bubble every two days we are tested.” FIFA this month extended an easing of its rules that frees clubs during the pandemic from obligations to release all players to national teams. Players who face mandatory quarantine of at least five days on any part of their intended journey, or government-imposed border restrictions that do not exempt professional sports, can be excused call-ups by their national team. Ideally, according to Guardiola, there would be no international matches until the summer. “I’d say, from my humble opinion, we should be careful until summertime,” he said, “when the season has finished, so we can control this better.” City leads the Premier League by seven points heading into a match at Everton on Wednesday, and resumes Champions League play next week with the first leg of a last-16 match with Borussia Monchenladbach. That game is being held in Budapest because of German restrictions on arrivals from Britain amid the pandemic. City would be travelling to Hungary as a team under virus protocols, as opposed to individual players flying out for international duty. “I am really impressed it’s getting much better,” Guardiola said, “but it’s there. When we relax a little bit, it will come back again. But that is why until summer or spring we have to be careful.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press