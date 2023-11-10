Town of Caledon obtains Superior Court Injunction against illegal trucking depot

The Town of Caledon has made more progress in its battle against illegal trucking operations.

On November 3, the Town announced it had obtained a Superior Court Injunction against 2721146 Ontario Inc. for operations at 8242 Mayfield Road that oppose Caledon’s zoning and fill bylaws.

The Town said the injunction orders 2721146 Ontario Inc. to stop their illegal land use. It also forces them to remove offending vehicles and restore the property “by an agreed upon date” that was not mentioned in the Town’s announcement.

Mayor Annette Groves said the recent development is a great example of Caledon residents, Town staff, and local businesses working together to achieve a common goal.

“Thanks to resident reports, the support of Council and the concerted action of our Illegal Trucking Task Force, we are bringing more trucking operators into compliance, saving tax dollars and freeing up the courts,” said Groves in a statement.

Catherine McLean, Caledon’s Commissioner of Community and Human Services, said by working with businesses to achieve compliance, Caledon will remain beautiful and safe for residents and visitors.

In its November 3 announcement, the Town also shared that all trucks have been removed from a property owned by companies it previously obtained a Superior Court Injunction against.

In January, the Town obtained an injunction against the owners of 6086 Mayfield Inc. and 2652876 Ontario Inc., which ordered them to stop illegal trucking depot land use at 6086 and 6186 Mayfield Road.

The Town said clearance of the property ends significant illegal transportation depots along the Mayfield West corridor.

Town staff are encouraging residents to report suspected illegal trucking facilities whenever they see them. Residents who suspect trucks are illegally, improperly or unsafely being stored on a property can call Service Caledon at 311 or email info@caledon.ca.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen