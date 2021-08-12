Town brings back seniors tax rebate

During the July 7 regular council meeting, Strathmore town council directed administration to adjust the income threshold for the local Seniors Property Tax Rebate Policy each July 1.

The policy adjustments are designed to be able to adapt to any changes that may appear in accordance with the Government of Alberta’s Seniors Benefit financial thresholds.

The program was locally introduced in 2019 and according to Mayor Pat Fule, has been well received since its introduction.

“We’ve had really good reports on it, it’s been a really big success story, and I think it’s very much appreciated by our residents who do need a little bit of extra help.”

Council had previously approved $25,000 in the 2021 budget for the Seniors Tax Rebate Program, which is available to residents who meet certain criteria to be eligible.

The rebate policy states that applicants must be 65 years of age or older, must be the registered home owner on title, must reside in the home, taxes need to be in good standing, and annual gross household income must be the same or less than the threshold set by the government of Alberta.

According to town administration, 92 residents applied for the program in 2020, 85 of whom were approved. Council estimates between 100 and 200 local seniors will apply to make use of the program this year.

Seniors who are single, who maintain an annual income of up to $29,285 are eligible to capitalize on the rebate, and couples with a total household income of up to $47,545 may apply.

“We’ve tried to help out seniors who are in a little more vulnerable position as far as their take home pay, [so] we’re trying to help them out as far as their property taxes go,” said Fule. “I think with the way COVID-19 was and people’s employment situations, and the fact that many are struggling, I think the rebate will at least give them some money back that they’ll be able to possibly use.”

Eligible applicants may receive between $100 and $200, determined by their age and income. According to Community and Social Development Manager Catherine Walsh, reports to the town from those making use of the program suggest that “anything helps.”

“Seniors are always grateful and appreciative of the program,” she said. “The rebate is just a little something extra that can mean a dinner out, purchasing something special for themselves or catching up on bills and relieving the financial stress.”

She added during 2020, $14,000 was distributed through the program, which, was reportedly less than the previous year.

As of July 20, approximately 40 applicants had applied for the program, with availability until Nov. 30.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times