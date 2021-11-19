This town is the best in North Carolina, report finds. Here’s why it tops the list

A Triangle-area town has been named the best place to live in North Carolina.

Morrisville ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that offer residents jobs, housing and educational opportunities, according to a list published from the data website Stacker.

The town, west of Raleigh, earned the top spot after Stacker studied data from the neighborhood tool Niche. Using data from the U.S. government and other sources, the website said it considered multiple factors, “including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.”

“On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks,” Stacker said in its report, published Monday, Nov. 15. “Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history.”

Of the 517 cities evaluated in North Carolina, Morrisville’s amenities helped it rise to the top of the list. The town received an overall A+ after getting high scores for public school enrollment, diversity, family-friendly environment, health, jobs and home values and costs, according to Niche.

Morrisville ranked lower in other categories, earning B grades for cost of living, outdoor activities, safety, entertainment, weather and commute times, results show.

Morrisville isn’t a stranger to getting recognition. The town of about 28,000 residents was also named the best North Carolina suburb and the best place in the state to raise a family, according to Niche.

And in 2019, real estate company Housing Predictor evaluated the housing market, health and fitness and other factors in determining Morrisville was the state’s top place to call home, The News & Observer reported.

“People do read those types of articles, and they do read those rankings, and that does play into people’s decision about where to move or where to relocate their business,” said Sarah Gaskill, then-president of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce.

On Stacker’s more recent list of best places to live, most of the other top-ranking North Carolina cities were in the Triangle or Charlotte areas. Rounding out the top 10 were: