Town of Bashaw council hears their RCMP detachment is independent

Bashaw town council heard a report from the acting commander of their local RCMP detachment noting it is an independent station. The report was made at the Jan. 18 regular meeting of council.

This information was given by town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Theresa Fuller in a phone interview with the ECA Review Jan. 20.

Cpl. Mark Cusak, currently in charge of the Bashaw RCMP detachment, spoke to councillors as a delegation to update them on the detachment’s search for a new permanent commanding officer.

Last year S/Sgt. Bruce Holliday accepted the position of commander of the Stettler RCMP detachment.

Cusak indicated he’d read an item in the ECA Review newspaper from a previous council meeting that Coun. Kyle McIntosh was concerned about not being informed of an acting commander recently taking over Stettler detachment.

Cpl. Cusak stated that Bashaw detachment is a stand-alone detachment and is not a satellite of the Stettler detachment.

He also pointed out that the search for a permanent commander in Bashaw continues, and that he is interested in the position; no definite timeline was given for naming a new commander.

Cusak stated that he’s found working as an RCMP officer in Bashaw to be a very positive experience.

During discussion Bashaw council told Cusak that community policing has been identified as a priority of the residents of Bashaw and Cusak responded that he understands that and feels it is a priority at the detachment too.

While he was speaking to councillors Cpl. Cusak gave an update on crime numbers in and around Bashaw.

He said the stats suggest crime is dropping in the area somewhere around the 30 per cent point.

Councillors thanked Cusak for his presentation.

Procedural bylaw

Fuller stated that councillors passed all resolutions necessary to bring the new procedural bylaw into effect.

Fuller stated the town’s previous procedural bylaw, which lays out the rules by which council conducts its meetings and business, was a bit out of date.

One change made to the town’s procedures is the introduction of a “consent agenda” on the council meeting agenda.

Fuller stated the consent agenda contains items of information, such as staff reports, that come to meetings on a regular basis and which may not need to be separately debated. However, councillors always have the option to take an item off the consent agenda and discuss it separately if they wish.

Another change includes the “notice of motion” whereby a councillor can inform their peers of an important item they wish placed on an upcoming regular meeting agenda.

The CAO stated the intent of a consent agenda is to speed up the meetings.

EMS update

Fuller provided councillors with a report they requested at a previous meeting related to an emergency medical service (EMS) incident they were notified of.

The Bashaw Fire Department provided a summary of call-outs for 2022 which included 68 incidents of which 31 were EMS related.

The CAO stated councillors had a discussion about how the Bashaw Fire Department is compensated for EMS call-outs, and how payment is different depending on whether a call is inside or outside of town.

Councillors stated they’re very happy with the local fire department and Fuller added that the Bashaw department is always looking for new members.

Recreation grants

Councillors read a report written by Fuller regarding certain recreation grants that are available, particularly building upgrade grants that improve energy efficiency or reduce carbon footprint.

In her report Fuller stated some buildings in Bashaw may partially meet the grant requirements, but the CAO noted the application process for some of the grants can be “onerous” and Bashaw doesn’t have a large enough staff to accommodate some programs that may require extensive inspection and documentation of buildings.

Councillors accepted the report as information.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review